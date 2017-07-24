South Africa: Mamoepe 'An Avid Communicator and Diplomat', Says Lesotho

The Lesotho government and opposition officials have reportedly hailed the late struggle activist and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Ronnie Mamoepa as "an avid communicator and diplomat".

Mamoepa died on Saturday night at the age of 56, following complications from a stroke he suffered in June.

According to SABC, Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane's spokesperson Thabo Thakalekoala said he learnt a lot from Mamoepa.

"I learnt a lot from him as a communicator and in fulfilling the Deputy President's mandate. The office of the Prime Minister sends condolences to his family and his comrades," Thakalekoala was quoted as saying.

Mamoepa played a key role in Ramaphosa's role as the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) facilitator to the Mountain kingdom.

South Africa provided support to Lesotho in the run-up to the country's election in June, with Ramaphosa tasked with facilitating a peaceful outcome there on behalf of SADC.

Lesotho's former foreign affairs minister Mamphono Khaketla said that Mamoepa was always quiet in meetings but his reports were always accurate.

"As DC we hope his passing will not see SADC abandon Lesotho with all that is currently going on with the forced leave of the commissioners of police and the correctional services, our condolences to his family," Khaketla was quoted as saying.

