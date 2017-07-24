21 July 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Airports Enterprise Joins Ethiopian Aviation Holding Group

The Ethiopian Airlines Group has merged with the Ethiopian Airports Enterprise (EAE) forming the Aviation Holding Group with a regulation approved by the Council of Ministers (CoM) on July 14, 2017.

The new Holding Group comprises Ethiopian Airports Enterprise, Passenger Airline, Cargo Airline & Logistics Company, Ethiopian Aviation Academy, Ethiopian Inflight Catering Services, Ethiopian MRO Services and Ethiopian Hotel & Tourism Services.

The holding company came on the scene with Ethiopian Airlines' 15-year strategic plan dubbed "Vision 2025". The companies under Ethiopian Airlines have been preparing themselves to stand autonomously for the last seven years since the launch of the plan.

The regulation cites the merger will help the Airline cope with the global aviation competitive market.

The Enterprise has been running 23 airports - four are international, and some are under construction.

