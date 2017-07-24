Africa: Madagascar Stun Mozambique, Book Angola Date

Madagascar recorded a shocking 2-0 win over Mozambique away in Maputo on Sunday to book a date with Angola at the final round of the qualifiers for the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya 2018.

Second half strikes from Claudel Fanomezana and Njiva Rakotoharimalala ensured "Les Barea" a place at the final round 4-2 on aggregate.

After a barren first half, the visitors capitalized on two blunders by the Mambas to go 180 minutes away from a first ever qualification to the final tournament of the championship designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

On the hour mark, Fanomezana broke the deadlock taking advantage of a mistake by Mozambique shot stopper Victor, to slot home.

Rakotoharimalala took the game beyond the host with the second goal a minute from time to confirm Les Barea's place at the next round.

Reactions

Abel Xavier (Head Coach, Mozambique)

I am disappointed because I had planned to win this game at home and progress to the next round. Unfortunately, we failed in our objective. We had some moments of excessive anxiety that provoked a clear loss of concentration and this benefited the opponent, who had a disciplined strategy. Nevertheless, I must say that my players were competent, knew how to fight and created many opportunities. They were not calm enough to score goals. However, we are going learn from this game.

Sonito (Forward, Mozambique)

We are all sad and disappointed with the result. We will not crucify our colleague Victor (goalkeeper). It was his mistake that resulted in the first goal, but it was a collective effort. Victor's mistake was not the only reason we lost as the forwards also failed to convert the scoring chances that came their way. The entire must take responsibility for the loss.

Auguste Raux (Head Coach, Madagascar)

It was a good match and a good result. Mozambique has a strong team but we came with a strategic plan. Our strategy was to put many players in the midfield to open spaces with great intensity as we have very quicker players. This strategy resulted in our first goal, which was decisive, and we kept pressing harder. We deserve to qualify to the next round.

Results

Central-East Zone

22.07.2017 Kampala Uganda 5-1 South Sudan (0-0)

22.07.2017 Kigali Rwanda 0-0 Tanzania (1-1)

23.07.2017 Bujumbura Burundi 0-0 Sudan*

West Zone A

22.07.2017 Dakar Senegal 3-1 Sierra Leone (1-1)

22.07.2017 Bamako Mali 4-0 Guinea (0-0)

22.07.2017 Conakry Guinea 7-0 Guinea Bissau (3-1)

23.07.2017 Nouakchott Mauritania 0-1 Liberia (2-0)

West Zone B

23.07.2017 Cotonou Benin 1-1 (8-7pen) Togo (1-1)

Southern Zone

22.07.2017 Moruleng South Africa 1-0 Botswana (2-0)

22.07.2017 Lusaka Zambia 3-0 Swaziland (4-0)

23.07.2017 Maseru Lesotho 1-0 Comoros (0-2)

23.07.2017 Maputo Mozambique 0-2 Madagascar (2-2)

23.07.2017 Luanda Angola 3-2 Mauritius (1-0)

23.07.2017 Harare Zimbabwe 1-0 (4-5pen) Namibia (0-1)

*First leg