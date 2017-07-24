24 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo - Drinking Water Reaches to Residents of Cruzeiro Locality

Tagged:

Related Topics

Huambo — Three thousand residents of Cruzeiro locality in the central Huambo province started benefiting from a drinking water supply system inaugurated on Sunday by the provincial governor, João Baptista Kussumua.

The system has a borehole of 90 meters depth, a reservoir of five thousand liters, three solar panels, four fountains, with two taps, each one and a water treatment plant.

For the construction of this public project in 45 days, in the Nanguenha II neighborhood, 24.5 million Kwanza were invested by the government of Huambo province.

At the inauguration act, João Baptista Kussumua said that this water supply system is part of the Government's policies aimed at improving the populatiion's welfare by combating diseases caused by the consumption of improper water.

On his turn, the chieftain Domingos Gime praised the Government's efforts, saying that this social equipment will improve the living conditions of the local population.

With the inauguration of this system, the number of such equipment already inaugurated in Huambo province has increased to 24.

Angola

300 Illegal Immigrants Repatriated

Three hundred citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were detained and expelled administratively to their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.