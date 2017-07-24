Huambo — Three thousand residents of Cruzeiro locality in the central Huambo province started benefiting from a drinking water supply system inaugurated on Sunday by the provincial governor, João Baptista Kussumua.

The system has a borehole of 90 meters depth, a reservoir of five thousand liters, three solar panels, four fountains, with two taps, each one and a water treatment plant.

For the construction of this public project in 45 days, in the Nanguenha II neighborhood, 24.5 million Kwanza were invested by the government of Huambo province.

At the inauguration act, João Baptista Kussumua said that this water supply system is part of the Government's policies aimed at improving the populatiion's welfare by combating diseases caused by the consumption of improper water.

On his turn, the chieftain Domingos Gime praised the Government's efforts, saying that this social equipment will improve the living conditions of the local population.

With the inauguration of this system, the number of such equipment already inaugurated in Huambo province has increased to 24.