Zimbabwe: Let's Transform Beitbridge - Mohadi

Senator for Beitbridge Cde Tambudzani Mohadi has urged Government to urgently revisit outstanding projects envisaged under the Beitbridge Redevelopment Programme (BRP) aimed at transforming the border town into a medium city.

The redevelopment programme initiative was launched by President Mugabe in July 2006 through the National Economic Development Priority Programme (NEDPP).

The Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing was then tasked with implementing the BRP.

Some of the programmes envisaged included construction of 16 blocks of flats to house 64 families, mainly middle class civil servants, 250 core houses for home ownership, 52 F14 houses for civil servants, road dualisation and upgrading water supply and sewer infrastructure.

Other institutional facilities include a new hospital, primary school, secondary school, civic centre, Government composite office block, modern truck inn, shopping complex, a five star hotel, an aerodrome and the upgrading of the current border post to meet world class standards.

Two thirds of the projects are nearing completion.

Government requires about $10 million to complete the civil works.

Sen Mohadi reminded authorities to implement the BRP without further delay.

"The state of affairs at the garden flats is worrying," she said. "The Government must do something and act as a matter of urgency."

Beitbridge is home to 42 218 people and 11 959 households.

Its population is increasing due to rural to urban migration and the town's proximity to South Africa.

"Though the Government is experiencing funds shortages, it is important to urgently look into the transformation of the town, which is the country's preface to those entering the country from South Africa," said Sen Mohadi.

"The construction of a new Government complex and houses for civil servants and the upgrading of the water and sewer systems should be done as soon as yesterday.

"You will note accommodation shortages for Government workers is affecting service delivery, especially that some departments are operating with low strength staff."

The unavailability of tertiary institutions in Beitbridge is also worrying, she said, with people travelling to Masvingo, Bulawayo or Harare to access higher learning facilities, while others go to South Africa.

"It is also worrying that we have witnessed the closure of two major hotels in the town in the last two years at a time when we need serious infrastructure development in Beitbridge," said Sen Mohadi.