24 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hundreds of Residents From Vuwani March On Vhembe District

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least 600 people were bussed in from Vuwani to Thohoyandou on Monday morning as residents embarked on a peaceful protest, police said.

"It is a planned march protesting poor service delivery," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafelo Mojapelo told News24.

Mojapelo said public order policing were monitoring the situation.

"We do not expect any violence. All has been peaceful thus far. We are ready for anything."

Residents of Vuwani are marching in Thohoyandou to hand over a memorandum at the Vhembe District Municipality's office, in their demand to not be part of the newly-formed municipality, LIM345.

Last year, 30 schools were either torched or vandalised during violent protests over demarcation.

Two months ago, the Presidency said that the community of Vuwani should be serviced by Vhembe District Municipality while a solution to the demarcation issue was being sought.

It was further agreed that relevant national and provincial departments would support the Vhembe District Municipality in undertaking this new responsibility.

Despite numerous attempts, Vhembe District Mayor Florence Radzilani could not be reached for comment.

News24

South Africa

President Zuma - I've Never Sought Residency Outside Country

President Jacob Zuma revealed in a written reply to a Parliamentary question on Monday that he owns no property outside… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.