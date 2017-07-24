South Africa: Hundreds of Residents From Vuwani March On Vhembe District

At least 600 people were bussed in from Vuwani to Thohoyandou on Monday morning as residents embarked on a peaceful protest, police said.

"It is a planned march protesting poor service delivery," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafelo Mojapelo told News24.

Mojapelo said public order policing were monitoring the situation.

"We do not expect any violence. All has been peaceful thus far. We are ready for anything."

Residents of Vuwani are marching in Thohoyandou to hand over a memorandum at the Vhembe District Municipality's office, in their demand to not be part of the newly-formed municipality, LIM345.

Last year, 30 schools were either torched or vandalised during violent protests over demarcation.

Two months ago, the Presidency said that the community of Vuwani should be serviced by Vhembe District Municipality while a solution to the demarcation issue was being sought.

It was further agreed that relevant national and provincial departments would support the Vhembe District Municipality in undertaking this new responsibility.

Despite numerous attempts, Vhembe District Mayor Florence Radzilani could not be reached for comment.

News24