South Africa: T20 Global League Gig for Russell Adams

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed the appointment of experienced sports management professional, Russell Adams , as the tournament director for the T20 Global League .

The Cape Town-born Adams, is well known to the global cricket fraternity, bringing years of international cricketing and sports management experience to the new T20 Global League, which will kick off in November this year.

Previous to this role, Adams has been based in India for the last nine years where he served as the vice-president of commercial, operations and cricket academy for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Before this role, he worked as a consultant to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He has gained valuable event management experience working on all ten IPL tournaments, as well as the Champions League.

Adams is no stranger to the local cricket industry and has racked up impressive experience through stints with various South African sports teams. He has served as cricket manager at the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA), team and operations manager of the Cape Cobras cricket franchise, and was appointed the project manager at Newlands Cricket Ground for the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 South Africa tournament in 2007.

He also worked as logistics manager at the 2003 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Prior to that Adams spent over 20 years on the ground as a club cricketer, coach, secretary and manager at the WPCA.

Adams who starts in his new role in August, is looking forward to returning to South Africa.

"I'm looking forward to this new chapter in my career and to be given the opportunity to be part of the exciting T20 Global League," said Adams.

"Although I've been working abroad for close to a decade now, I've always wanted to come back to South Africa and contribute positively to the sports and cricket environment in our wonderful country.

"The T20 Global League is a unique opportunity for me to do just that and use my experience to further enhance and build a world-class T20 competition," concluded Adams.

CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat also commented: "I want to congratulate Russell on his appointment. His experience over the last ten years with the IPL and his qualifications and passion for the game makes him an ideal person for the job. We have every confidence in Russell and we are thrilled to have him as part of the T20 Global League senior team."

With preparations for the T20 Global League firmly underway, the next key event is the player draft which is scheduled for August 19, 2017.

Sport24