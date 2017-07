Luanda — Angola made to the last qualifiers for the final of the 5th edition of the African Nations Championship, after beating Mauritius 3-2 in a second leg encounter on Sunday at Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium.

The goals were scored by Job (2 minutes), Geraldo (44) and Vá (70), whereas Perticot (11) and Edouard (45) scored for Mauritius.

In the last qualifiers, Angola will be playing Madagascar that defeated Mozambique in Maputo.