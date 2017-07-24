Luanda — The center back of 1º de Agosto, Isabel Guialo, was on Saturday elected in Luanda the MVP of the National Senior Women's Handball Championship, whose title was won by the military squad by defeating Petro de Luanda (23- 18), in a final match played at Cidadela arena.
The same athlete also integrated the ideal seven lineup of the referred competition composed by the following players:
Goal keeper, Eugenia Neto ( Electro do Lubito)
Right back, Juliana Machado (1º de Agosto)
Center back, Isabel Guialo (1º de Agosto)
Left back, Cristian Mwasessa (1º de Agosto)
Left winger, Vilma da Silva (Marinha de Guerra)
Center forward, Albertina Cassoma (1º de Agosto)
Right winger, Aznaide Carlos (Petro de Luanda)