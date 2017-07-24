24 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Seven Arrested After Stolen Car Gets Stuck Between Shacks in Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Seven suspected robbers are set to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court in Cape Town later on Monday after their apparent getaway plan quickly unravelled.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said a woman and six men were arrested on Sunday morning at 07:25, after a stolen Volkswagen Polo they were driving became stuck between shacks while they were attempting to flee from the police.

The suspects, aged 15 to 21, are linked to an earlier house robbery in Lower Crossroads on Sunday morning where they allegedly stole the car in question, cellphones and laptops.

Police found a firearm with its serial number removed, three pangas and nine cell phones in their possession when they were arrested.

They have been charged with house robbery and possession of stolen property.

News24

South Africa

President Zuma - I've Never Sought Residency Outside Country

President Jacob Zuma revealed in a written reply to a Parliamentary question on Monday that he owns no property outside… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.