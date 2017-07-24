South Africa: Seven Arrested After Stolen Car Gets Stuck Between Shacks in Cape Town

Seven suspected robbers are set to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court in Cape Town later on Monday after their apparent getaway plan quickly unravelled.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said a woman and six men were arrested on Sunday morning at 07:25, after a stolen Volkswagen Polo they were driving became stuck between shacks while they were attempting to flee from the police.

The suspects, aged 15 to 21, are linked to an earlier house robbery in Lower Crossroads on Sunday morning where they allegedly stole the car in question, cellphones and laptops.

Police found a firearm with its serial number removed, three pangas and nine cell phones in their possession when they were arrested.

They have been charged with house robbery and possession of stolen property.

News24