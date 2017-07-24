Kenya: Many Lessons Learnt By Vanquished SPL All Stars

Despite losing 0-1 to Spanish second division side Sevilla Atletico at Estadio El Mauli on Saturday in Antequera in their second and last friendly match, the SportPesa All Stars will return home with plenty of lessons learnt.

"We have learnt much on passing the ball, speed, movement, confidence, ball possession and attacking the opponents," said Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi, who handled the team on their Spanish tour.

"Also, us coaches, we have learnt much, so come September players should know what to do in terms of defending, attacking and not opening the game for the opponents to score easily," Okumbi added.

Cristian Gonzalez scored the only goal of the match for Sevilla Atletico, effectively the reserve team on the LaLiga side, in the 15th minute of the game.

Okumbi a put number one goal keeper Bonface Oluoch on bench and instead started Sofapaka's Ugandan custodian Mathias Kigonya, who did a good job.

Commenting on the match Okumbi said that they played better than in their first match where they drowned 4-0 by Cordoba on Wednesday night at the same venue.

"In my opinion Sevilla Atletico are a better side than Cordoba.

"We played a good game in terms of passing the ball and movement. The boys have given their best as per our planning so I give them 100 per cent marks. Our defence also did a great job," Okumbi said.

All Stars captain Musa Mohammed was impressed on the way they played the match with confident and carefully followed their coach's instructions.

Musa lauded the defence which worked hard to deny Sevilla strikers opportunities to score goals. The All Stars defence included Robinson Kamura, who plays for AFC Leopards, Simon Mbugua of Posta Rangers, and Sofapaka's Wesley Onguso.

Midfielder Jackson Macharia of Tusker played a fantastic game and it was not surprising when he was named man of the match.