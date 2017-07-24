Kenya Beat South Sudan in Volleyball Qualifier

Kenya on Sunday bounced back from a woeful start to post a 3-0 sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-15 ) victory over South Sudan, in day two of the men's CAVB Zone V World Championship qualifiers at the Amahoro Indoor Stadium in Kigali.

This result was understandably a relief to under pressure coach Moses Epoloto, as it resurrects Kenya's chances of securing qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in October.

The continental tournament will serve as an African qualifier for the World Championship set to be co-hosted in Italy and Bulgaria next year.

Unbeaten Rwanda and Kenya meanwhile, still remain favourites to snatch the two available slots from this Zone, after winning their fixtures on Day One.

Uganda shocked Kenya 3-2 sets (24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24, 12-15) in a five set thriller, and the hosts defeated South Sudan in straight sets.

Against South Sudan, the Kenyans were rarely troubled from the word go, as was eventually reflected in the set scores. The Jairus Bett- captained team eventually wrapped the match in just under an hour.

Kenya returns to the same venue at 7pm on Monday to face Rwanda, managed by Kenyan coach Paul Bitok in a must-win game on the final day of the three day tournament.

"I have watched them play and remain confident we can fight it out with them even though they are more experienced. Our average age is 24 while theirs is 28. And they are playing at home," Epoloto told Nation Sport.

Uganda will tackle South Sudan, who are already eliminated.