TANZANIA Golf Union (TGU) has eventually set this Sunday as the first national team's qualifying trials involving two venues in Arusha and Dar es Salaam after several postponements.

The players in the Southern circuit will be tested at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana while those falling under Northern circuit will tee off at Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC).

The provisional national team players in both centres will play in the 36-hole two day competition before TGU selects the strong national team squad for the African Zone Five Golf Challenge Trophy.

The zonal competition is set to tee off from August 22 to 26, this year, at the par71 Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) course in the city. According to the TGU Chairman, Joseph Tango, the preparations for both events are on top gear ahead of a simultaneous tee off in Arusha and Dar es Salaam this weekend.

Tango said that the provi sional team players will start with 36 holes qualifying battle on Sunday before 15 best gross scorers sail through to the second qualifying stage.

Adding, Tango said the former national team coach and professional golfer, Olais Mollel will oversee the Arusha Gymkhana battle, while the national team coach, Hassan Kadio will take charge of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana battle.

"The 15 best gross scorers will sail through, they will enter a two-week training camp for the second qualify ing competition which will pick the final best 10 gross scorers for the national team," said Tango.

The golfers who will compete at AGC course are Francis Julius, Jay Nathwani, Pravin Singh, Richard Stephen, Babu Laizer, Noel Martin, Aliraza Kermali, Manraj Chadha (AGC), Isaac Wanyeche (Kili Golf), Stephen Andrew-Jr, Abas Adam, Adam Saidi (Moshi Gymkhana Club) and Elisha Fadhili, Emmanuel Samwel, George Sembi, Isaac Anania, Japhari Omari - Jr, Lucas Mlumbi, Martin Mc Donald, Vincent Gullo - all from TPC Moshi Golf Club.

The list of golfers who will compete at DGC course include hosts Aidan Nziku, Amani Saidi, Salim Sharif and Victor Joseph, while Athumani Iddi, Godfrey Gwacha, Henrick Nyenza, Jumanne Mbunda, Prosper Emmanue, Richard Mtweve, Seif Mcharo, Isyaka Daudi -Jr, Stephen Andrew - Jr are from Lugalo Golf Club and Godfrey Mtungilegwe from Morogoro Gymkhana Golf Club.