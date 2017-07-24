Kenya: Police Explains How Woman Was Shot at KICC in Nairobi

A police officer accused of shooting and injuring a woman outside the KICC in Nairobi has denied he pulled the trigger.

Constable Reagan Akoko is accused of shooting and injuring Anne Wairimu after a concert by Nigerian singer Wizkid early Sunday morning.

CROWD

Constable Akoko is attached to Central Police Station and was part of the security detail for the weekend concert.

The shooting occurred a few metres from the KICC gate and near City Hall, the Nairobi City County headquarters.

In a report to his station, Constable Akoko says while controlling the crowd at the entrance to the KICC, he spotted a motor vehicle-- registration number KAZ 073X-- that was obstructing other motorists.

The officer alleges that when he approached the car with the intention of requesting the driver to clear the road, a confrontation ensued and the driver grabbed his gun-- an AK-47 with serial number KP-17121095.

He says the driver took the assault rifle by the muzzle and extended his hand to the trigger and, as a result, the firearm discharged a bullet.

IPOA

The bullet, he narrates, hit Ms Wairimu in the right hand and left thigh and she was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital in a fair condition.

The incident has angered Kenyans online, who have asked the National Police Service to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Consequently, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) on Monday said it had launched investigations into the incident

The police watchdog said it would interrogate the officer in a "disturbing video" of the incident, witnesses and the victim.

VIDEO

The amateur video shows the police officer walking away as he tries to cover his face from an angered man determined to take his picture.

The man also asks the officer to go and record a statement at a nearby police station on the shooting.

"This police officer just shot an innocent woman," shouts the man, who is believed to have shot the video.

"We want him to go to the police station and record a statement. These are the guys that kill innocent people."

SEPARATE INVESTIGATION

Ipoa called on people who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward and volunteer information.

Head of communications Dennis Oketch said the matter had been taken up by the authority, and that it was hard to provide immediate information about what actually happened.

The matter was reported at Central Police Station under OB number 04/23/07/2017 and station chief Robinson Thuku said they had launched separate investigations.