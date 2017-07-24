Kenya: Raila Odinga Takes Nasa Campaigns to Wajir County

National Super Alliance (Nasa) flag bearer Raila Odinga is taking his campaigns to Wajir County as the August 8 elections draw near.

The visit comes two days after President Uhuru Kenyatta took his campaigns to the county on Saturday.

Wajir voted unanimously for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) during the 2013 general elections with the governorship, senatorial and woman representative seats being won by the party.

Among the six sub-counties of the vast Wajir County, only one MP was elected on the William Ruto-led United Republican Party (URP) while all the other five were elected under ODM.

This resulted to Wajir being labelled an opposition stronghold for the past four years.

JOINED JUBILEE

However, in the recent months, three MPs from the opposition defected to the Jubilee Party.

They include Eldas MP Adan Keynan, Tarbaj MP Mohammed Elmi and over 20 members of county assembly.

This has made Wajir to be among the political battlegrounds that will be crucial in the race to State House.

President Kenyatta has visited the county twice in 2017 to drum up support for his re-election.

The opposition has accused the government of neglecting the county in as far as development is concerned and also for failing to implement the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commissions (TJRC) report.

During the last visit to the county early 2017, the Nasa leaders vowed to see to it that all issues relating to historical injustices are solved once they get to power.

Key among the issues of concern in Wajir County is the 1984 Wagalla massacre that left scores dead.