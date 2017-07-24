Kenya: Court Summons St Augustine's Principal Over Pupil Death

The High Court in Mombasa has summoned the St Augustine's Preparatory School principal to face charges after the school's bus crushed a pupil to death.

Serah Kessi is expected to plead to murder charges.

CHARGES

Justice Dora Chepkwony on Monday also issued summons against school bursar Venant Mwasaru, driver Valdi Mbadi, mechanic Abednego Mwendwa and bus conductor Charo Kazungu.

The summons were issued following an application by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Alexander Muteti.

Mr Muteti said investigators and prosecutors had decided to charge the five with murder.

"None of the accused is in court, we had directed that they do appear in court," Mr Muteti told Justice Chepkwony.

The court directed the summons be served through the regional Directorate of Criminal Investigations coordinator in Mombasa.

RUN OVER

According to the charge, the accused, with others not before the court, jointly murdered Jeremy Masila.

The offence, the court heard, was committed on July 21, 2017 in Sega, Majengo, in Mombasa County.

The six-year-old boy was run over by the back wheels of the bus when he fell down through an opening on its floor.

The case will be mentioned on Wednesday, when the accused are expected to take plea.