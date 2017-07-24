Rwanda: Local Artistes to Stage Countrywide Road Shows

Tuyishimire whose company is based in Belgium said that he was doing the same business abroad but decided to bring the idea home to empower and support the growing music industry in the country.

"As this music industry continues to grow, we should encourage Rwandans to keep liking and consuming local music as well as supporting local artistes to keep shining. That's what I have come to do for the industry through Rwanda Turn Up," said Tuyishimire.

Starting from August 12 until September 2, famous artistes will be moving across all provinces of the country as they stage concerts.

Artistes like Social Mulla, Bruce Melody, Bull Dog, Pacy Oda and Dream Boys will participate in the first episode of Rwanda Turn Up.

The first road show will be held in Musanze at Ubworoherane Stadium on August 12. It will be followed by Kigali city at parking stadium Amahoro on August 19. On August 28, the show will be in Kayonza at the district stadium before winding up on September 2 in Huye at University of Rwanda auditorium.