Kenya: Court Declines to Order IEBC When to Declare Presidential Results

Kisumu — The High Court in Kisumu has dismissed a petition by three Kenyans seeking to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to announce presidential election results within seven hours.

High Court Judge David Majanja ruled that there exists a constitutional provision that gives a clear time frame when presidential election results must be announced.

Majanja says the court has got no jurisdiction to give IEBC direction or compel it, since it is an independent body.

The judge says the court found no basis that the fundamental rights and freedoms of the petitioners have been violated.

In the petition, Titus Alila, Jackline Otieno and Francis Ogada wanted the court to give clear guidance on the duration between the closure of voting an when the presidential results should be declared.

The petitioners lawyer Ken Amondi said the petitioners will not appeal the court's decision.

Amondi says the concerns raised by the petitioners have however fallen on the ears of the electoral body.