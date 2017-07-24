Dundo — The north-eastern Lunda Norte Province for the past two months has not recorded the entrance of new refugees from DR Congo, informed last Sunday, in Dundo City, the provincial governor, Ernesto Muangala.

Ernesto Muangala gave the information to the press on the fringes of a religious service of the Messianic Church, held in the ambit of the general elections set for this August 23, having thanked the active support given by churches to social and spiritual programmes.

He revealed that the absence of new refugees in the past two months is due to the fact that currently peace was reinstated in the Kassai and Kassai Central regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

He also informed that in the coming days an Angolan delegation will travel to DRC, to discuss with the authorities of Kassai and Kassai Central aspects relating to the voluntary return of Congolese refugees, the re-opening of the border market, which was closed two months ago, among other pertinent matters.

The mentioned religious service was attended by members of the Lunda Norte Province government, chieftains and over 500 faithful.

Lunda Norte, north-eastern province of Angola, shares a 770-kilometre border with the DR Congo.

Currently, the Lunda Norte authorities control about 32,000 refugees from the DR Congo.