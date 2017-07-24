21 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Firm Says City Water Safe as Cholera Hits 12 Counties

By Lynet Igadwah

The Nairobi water distribution company has said moved to reassure consumers about the safety of its water in the wake of a cholera outbreak that has claimed four lives to date.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) Friday said it is continuously monitoring its water at various sampling points within its distribution network daily.

"NCWSC would like to assure our customers that water from our network is safe to drink," said the company while releasing its latest water rationing schedule.

The Health Ministry formed a national taskforce to handle cholera cases in a raft of measures to contain the infectious disease that has attacked more than 300 people since May.

High-end eateries that have been ordered to shut down over cholera infection links include Jacaranda Nairobi Hotel and San Valencia.

Nairobi governor Evans Kidero assured residents that the county Health and Environment departments are working around the clock to ensure directives issued by both the national and county government are adhered to.

He said his administration had stopped operations of all unlicensed boreholes and water tankers and that anyone found using them will be detained and arrested.

About a week ago, Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich was hospitalised after eating at a public function.

Poor hygiene and unsafe drinking water are often the main drivers of cholera outbreaks. As at Wednesday, Health secretary Cleopa Mailu said that 381 cholera cases had been confirmed in 12 counties.

