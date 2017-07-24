Liberia Must Not and Should Not Be Used to Silence Opposition in Turkey

editorial

THE VISIT OF TURKEY Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu to Liberia was characterized by bilateral talks intended to foster cooperation between the two nations and subsequently the opening of a Turkish Embassy.

IT IS BELIEVED THAT THE opening of Turkey Embassy will foster economic growth, attract investors and open room for more bilateral scholarships for Liberians.

ACCORDING TO AN EXECUTVE MANSION RELEASE, during Turkey Foreign Minister visit, President Sirleaf extended warm welcome to Mr. Çavuşoğlu and his delegation to Liberia and held bilateral discussions at different levels aimed at strengthening cooperation between both countries.

PRESIDENT SIRLEAF said the Liberian government is committed to seeking more partnerships to improve the lives of its people meaningfully.

WE WELCOME THE TURKISK FOREIGN MINISTER visit and hope Liberia ties with Ankara will propel the country's economy.

WHILE WE HAIL the support from our friends, we are taking aback by statements made by Turkey Foreign Minister during his visit in relation to the Turkish Light International School.

CAVUSOGLU IN A PRESS CONFERENCE branded those operating the Turkish school in Liberia as terrorist group and disassociated the country from such establishment.

"I EXPRESSED OUR CONCERNS about the FETO establishment in Liberia. I would like to underline that FETO is not only a serious threat to Turkey but also for other countries as well, where it is active," Cavusoglu said.

"WE EXPECT OUR LIBERIAN FRIENDS TO TAKE necessary steps against this very dangerous terrorist organization and its activities here," he said.

"This is the best strategy for them; open schools and get the best students to infiltrate the state institutions," he added.

THE TURKISK MINISTER also said FETO had used a Turkish name to give impression that Turkey supports it.

"TURKEY DOES NOT SUPPORT terrorist organization, an illegal organization.

THE TURKIS SCHOOL is linked to FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen.

ANKARA HAS SAID FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

THE ERDOGAN ADMINISTRATION blamed Fetullah for orchestrating the defeated coup of July 2016 in Turkey.

AFTER THE COUP, several opposition leaders and journalists were played behind bar and most of them are still jail.

CAVUSOGLU FOR THE RECORD, the Turkish Light International School over the years has proven to be one of the outstanding schools in Liberia amid the messy educational sector.

THOUGH IT IS AN IVY LEAGUE SCHOOL; but it has been able to provide quality education for Liberians and foreigners on our shores.

THOSE ARE THE KINDS of schools and standard Liberians are yearning for; to better prepare our future Leaders.

LIBERIA MUST NOT AND SHOULD NOT BE used to silence opposition from Turkey..

THE QUEST FOR FREEDOM landed our ancestor on this shores and generation after has fought to ensure that it is guarantee.

IN TIME PAST, Liberia rallied around other African nations to fight colonialism and apartheid; the forefathers of this nation stood tall against injustices in Africa and the globe

OUR NATION IS A FOUNDING member of international bodies that ensure basic human rights for all irrespective of race, religion etc.

LIBERIA IS AS A FREE LAND OF LIBERTY has been a refuge for people escaping oppression and suppression.

SO, NO FRIEND WHATSOEVER should rob us of this long cherish history in a bid to get at their opposition.

WE RESPECT THE LIBERIA-TURKEY friendship but Liberia cannot be used to silence any group of people under the guise of terrorism.

PRESIDENT SIRLEAF and many of her government officials including thousands of Liberians had to flee into exile due to suppression from past governments.

AND SO OUR NEW FRIEND must respect our values like we will do in return to them; this land of Liberty will not be used to attack, suppress and threaten the human rights of anybody or group.