Liberia: Senje Endorses Rep. Snowe to Represent Them in 54th Legislature

Senje — At least 27 chiefs and elders in Bomi County have endorsed the bid of Montserrado District 6 Representative, Edwin Snowe to be their representative in the 54th Legislature.

At an elaborate program held to endorse his candidacy, the chiefs under the banner "Stakeholders Council of Senje District" said their decision to support Rep. Snowe is because he is a "son who knows the challenges Senjeh is faced with and a son who listens".

The endorsement ceremony was held Saturday, July 22, 2017 in the district.

"Considering that has contributed immensely to the economic growth and governance of our nation in the past decades, our yearning for positive transformation, unity, reconciliation and social justice has often been undermined through politics by those who we chose to represent us at the Legislature," they noted in the endorsement statement.

The Bomi Stakeholders Council noted that the district needs equal representation and decision making opportunity, therefore, they are looking forward to someone who will empower the youth through education and the women through vocational training and business, which they believe will improve the living condition of the people in the district.

"At this point in time, we, the people of Senje, are interested in a leader who will prioritize reconciliation, justice and peace.

"Now, therefore, having assessed the political landscape and extensive consultations, we the stakeholders and eminent citizens of Senjeh have unanimously decided to endorse the incoming representative of Senjeh District Hon. Edwin Melvin Digkay Snowe candidate of our choice in the upcoming October presidential and general elections.

According to the stakeholders of the county, they chose Snowe because he proven to them that he is reliable and humble and will make a good representation of them.

"We need you because you are straight-forward individual. We support you because you have the experience and we consider you to be our best option. Our endorsement stems from our six years interaction you have with us and scope with the reconciliation and transformation spirit you have displayed to us," the noted.