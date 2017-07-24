Liberia: Global Logistics Services to Handle Cargo Operations At Ria

Margibi County — Global Logistics Services Inc. (GLS) has partnered with the National Aviation Services (NAS), the fastest aviation service provider in the emerging markets to form a joint venture company, GLS-NAS Inc.

In the partnership, the NAS JV will manage a 25-year air cargo operations concession awarded to the GLs by the Government of Liberia.

NAS will contribute International Cargo handling expertise to the JV and GLS will maintain local Logistics and support.

The JV will also support human and operating capacity development in the aviation service sector to boost Liberia's air Cargo supply capabilities.

At a News conference Saturday in Margibi County partners agreed that under the terms of the agreement, GLS-NAS will design, finance, build, maintain, operate and transfer a new, Modern Cargo facility at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Monrovia.

This new facility will improve RIA's Air Cargo operations to meet international standards and support export supply chain capacity in the country. The new storage facility will cover a ground area of approximately 2,700 square miles.

Other equipment improvements, including upgrades to current operating systems and capacity as well as certifications and capabilities to handle all forms of cargo under the International Air transport Association (IATA) scope, will be also made.

As a part of the developments, the Cargo facility will also be expanded to handle more than 8,500 metric tons per year. This is almost triple the current cargo throughput and five times its existing capacity.

Hassan El-Houry, chief executive officer of NAS said, the Roberts International Airport is currently served by seven airlines including Air Cote d' Ivoire, Brussels Airlines, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal, Dutch Airlines and Royal Air Maroc and the new facility developed by NAS-GLA JV will provide the much needed infrastructure to enhance air cargo supply chain operations, help improve trade barriers and boost Liberia's' potential as a hub in the Mano River sub region.

The facility once completed in 2019, will also be equipped to handle special cargo, such as perishables, pharmaceuticals, minerals, valuable goods, dangerous goods and hazardous materials. The facility according to the partners will also have a dedicated freighter parking to support time efficient operations.

Mr. Peter Malcolm King, chief Executive officer of GLS said the partnership with NAS headlines the GLS commitment to delivering world class cargo operations to the RIA and creates the necessary stimulus to improve air freight supply chain into Liberia.

King said; "We expect the JV Company as concession operation operators, to drive efficiency, eliminate delays and bottle necks in the clearing process, and have an overall effect in lowering production and transaction costs in Liberia.

"We are fully committed to ensuring RIA benefits from the unique service of offerings that will be introduced at the Airport."

About National Aviation Services (NAS)

National Aviation Services (NAS) is the fastest growing aviation services provider in the emerging markets.

Established in 2003, NAS quickly transformed from a Kuwait based ground handling company into an emerging markets leader in the industry. NAS is present in over 30 airports across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, handling seven of the top 10 airlines and managing more than 31 airport lounges.

With an employee base of over 8,000 capable and experienced employees at the core of its worldwide network, NAS is committed to providing aviation services that benchmark to the best in the world.

Affiliated with leading industry organizations, NAS follows international aviation standards with certifications from ISO, EMS and OHSAS practices. NAS is one of the first ground handlers in the world to obtain the IATA's Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certification illustrating the company's commitment to providing high-quality services, with a focus on safety and security.

For more information about NAS visit: www.nas.aero

About Global Logistics Services Inc.

Global logistics Services Inc. (GLS) is an integrated logistics services provider based in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The company was formed in 2012 to support capital projects and sectors contributing to Liberia's development, by structuring the informal logistics sector and providing comprehensive door-to-door logistics services.

In 2013, GLS partnered with global freight forwarding giant; Panalpina World Transport, boosting its operating capacity to encompass over 500 cities globally.

GLS has been granted a 25-year concession by the Government of Liberia for air cargo operations at the Roberts International Airport (IATA; ROB). The concession involves the design and builds of a new modern air cargo facility with capacity up to five times the current capacity at the airport.