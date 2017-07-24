Liberia: Renault-Liberia Opens New Showroom in Monrovia

Monrovia — The Mayor of the City of Monrovia, Madam Clara Doe-Mvogo says the construction by Elias Antoune Motors of the new and up-to-date Renault corporate showroom on Capitol Bye Pass has added more beauty to the city of Monrovia.

Cutting the ribbon to the new showroom in Monrovia on Thursday, 20th of July 2017, Mayor Mvogo averred.

"The city of Monrovia is very very honored to have a showroom of this caliber. It adds to the city."

"When business people invest in the city of Monrovia, on a boulevard such as this, it gives a facelift to the city."

"People visiting Monrovia now can leave and say, when you go to Monrovia and drive along the boulevard, you see another French company who has added to the beauty of the city."

She recalled, "My mother had a relationship with her car. But I have a relationship with the Antoune family. When Mr. Elias Antoune started this car dealership on Bushrod Island, I was a little girl and my mother's first new car was bought from him.

"But, I felt sorry for him. And this is because; my mother went to him for every little issue on her car. As such, Mr. Antoune always stopped at our home every time he passed by to see whether she was alright."

Earlier in a special welcome remark, The Managing Director of Elias Antoune Motors, Mr. Rudolph Antoune, lauded his father Elias Antoune for bringing the automobile brand here in 1955.

According to Mr. Antoune, the showroom is designed and constructed in keeping with Renault's modern standards applied in France and throughout the World.

"Despite the civil war and ebola epidemic, we never stopped believing in Liberia. "

"So, we are extremely grateful to all of our clients, suppliers and partners for the confidence reposed in us and the commitment to stay with Renault," he asserted.

For her part, the Renault Area Manager for Anglophone Africa, Mrs. Anne Leprun expressed joy and excitement to have been a part of the event. She noted.

"It is an honor to address you in this new showroom tonight-where a new step of Renault and Elias Antoune Motors is beginning. Renault was created more than one hundred years ago."

"Renault is currently in over 120 countries. Renault has been expanding all over the World and in Africa. Our strategy in Africa is very ambitious and clear. We rely on robust and attractive models built for Africa. We also rely on strong importers such as Elias Antoune Motors-a very good partner."

Also speaking during the dedication and sixtieth anniversary ceremony, the Ambassador of France to Liberia, Joel Godeau showered praises on the Antoune family noting, Rudolph and his father Elias have never given up in running the company and have demonstrated their confidence and fidelity to both Liberia and Liberian people and Renault.

Ambassador Godeau: "This marvelous realization located in such an elegant building has to be considered as an important milestone to the development of the French Company-Renault in Liberia."

"I also see it as a marking symbol, among others of the dynamism of French companies who are all committed to contributing to the recovery and development of Liberia."

Established in 1955, Elias Antoine Motors remains the official dealer of Renault vehicles in Liberia.

Situated at the corner of Capitol Bye Pass and Bassa Community, the elegant structure housing the new showroom is a unique venue where customers can easily go to purchase and own a new Renault brand of their choice.

Last Thursday's event was graced by senior Liberian clergymen, foreign and local diplomats, senior Liberian government officials and as well as inspiring foreign and local corporate executives based here.