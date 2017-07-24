Liberia: Avoid Corrupt Attitudes, Practices of Elected, Appointed Liberian Govt Officials, FPA Editor Tells Mother Tegeste Grads

Monrovia — The Managing Editor of FrontPage Africa has cautioned graduates of the Mother Tegeste Stewart School in Brewerville to plan their futures early and not duplicate the practices and attitudes of today's government officials in Liberia, particularly those serving in the national legislature, who aspire to the highest offices just to fill the pockets and eye the US$15,000 plus benefits that comes with the job.

Speaking on the theme, "What Do You Want to be When You Grow Up", Mr. Rodney D. Sieh told the 12th commencement convocation that it is never too early to plan ahead.

"If you want to be an engineer, start talking to engineers and get an idea of what the profession is all about; if you want to be a doctor, visit hospitals and speak to nurses and doctors about the challenges and benefits that come with the profession."

"I wanted to be a journalist since I can remember, so I learn the trade from scratch, selling newspapers after school when I was in the second grade."

The FPA Editor added: These days a lot of the young children are ashamed to make an honest living; they are afraid that if their boyfriends or girlfriends see them, they will be embarrassed."

He attributed a lot of the governance lapses in Liberia today to officials who never planned their lives early and therefore jumped into jobs they have no idea about and often times forget where they came from.

"You drive into many communities today, you see young boys and girls totting benches on their heads going to school, often times under heavy downpour of rain, but yet we've lawmakers making US$15,000 plus benefits and never look back on their communities, they suddenly develop amnesia when it comes to repaying those who put them in these big jobs."

"This is because they never planned to be politicians."

"Today you have more than seven hundred candidates running for 70 seats because they see the lofty benefits and US$15,000 plus benefits their peers are making and say, "hmmmm, I too can make that and get rich overnight."

He added: "Everyone wants to be lawmaker because of the big payday."

"Come January, you will see those who will be defeated in the upcoming elections, removing their furniture from their offices as if they brought them with their own money."

"They inflate the budget will kinds of foolish costs paid for by taxpayers without remorse for their constituencies."

:They all turn their backs on those who elected them once they are elected."

The FPA boss challenged graduates not to waste their votes in the upcoming elections.

"Put yourself in the position to challenge those coming to your communities asking for votes. Ask them tough questions, demand from them what you want to see and make sure they guarantee you so that tomorrow if they fail to deliver, you can hold them responsible."

The FPA boss cautioned that if graduates fail now to chart their course in life, they may end up like the current batch of lawmakers and officials in government, only looking out for themselves and not those languishes at the bottom of the economic ladder.

"As we approach election it's important that you think hard before casting vote, Don't accept rice and Liberian dollars; do not let them but your voting card, if they come ask them questions before voting."

Mr. Sieh challenged the graduates to aim high and think big as nothing in life is easy.

"It may seem impossible but you can do it, so you firstly have to know what you want to be. I've been there, I've been where you are and I know what many of you are going through because I've passed down that road."

The FPA boss urged graduates to be able to accept tough situations and not to be content with their current condition in life.

Weighing in on the recent Supreme Court ruling on the code of conduct, the FPA boss lamented that the controversial decision has thrown Liberia's post-war political process into confusion and opened a floodgate for current officials who should have resigned two years prior to the current political process, to participate.

"This is really unfair and a travesty of justice."

The Rev. Dr. Kortu Brown, for his part, applauds the National Elections Commission (NEC) for upholding the rule of law.

Many thought that we couldn't, but let us applaud the NEC, they have shown that Liberia is a country of law."

Rev. Brown frown on politicians who are going to benefit from the flawed ruling of the Supreme Court:

"If you don't contest today, you will next election, we as citizens must live and die by the rule of law."

"They want to bring in crisis when they know that their children are far from this land. We who have decided to stay here should not be used by anyone who wants to seek their own personal achievements."

"If they cause problem they will travel to their families abroad and you and your parents will be here, there will be no justice to you and your parents."

The clergyman added: "Threatening the peace and the security of this country should be condemned. "

"Don't kill yourself for anyone who you know will not help this country."

"Government position is not a right but a privilege and is not your life so no one should feel they more Liberians than the other."

"We all must say no to violence."

"The challenge is yours, do not look for rice or money let Liberia be your priority because Liberia's future and your kids' future is more important than the greedy and selfish politicians."

Rachel Gbeyan, the Class valedictorian was awarded a scholarship to college by FrontPageAfrica and entry into the New Narratives/Thomson Reuters reporting program.

"Today, we are offering to help one of you to go college and that is the valedictorian. I know that Liberia lacks capacity which is a challenge even for us and we all must work together," Sieh said.

"We are giving an opportunity to one of you, the best in the class to become somebody tomorrow. I hope tomorrow when she makes it, she can help someone else in need, also."

Meanwhile, Gbeyan, says she wants to become a medical doctor, encouraged her fellow graduates to avoid negative peer pressure, and not to allow the lack of self-confidence to keep them from achieving their dreams.

"Do not allow your circumstance today define you."

Gbeyan, who survived the deadly Ebola Virus, said graduates must avail themselves to determination.

She was among 44 graduates of which 23 were females.