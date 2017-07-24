Liberia: U.S.$113,600 Clinic Proposed

Members of the House of Representatives are reviewing a proposal for the establishment of a mini clinic valued at US$113,600 at the Capitol.

The clinic, according to the proponent, is critical at the first branch of Government because it would help provide medical attention to lawmakers and staffers in emergency situations.

Madam Mildred Sayon, Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives told the lawmakers in a communication that a sound state of health is indispensable for the optimal performance of individuals in the work place.

She pleaded for the consideration of the proposal because it is incumbent on every institution to ensure the provision of health services for its members for the promotion of a reliable and sound state of health which ultimately leads to guarantee increased performance of employees.

The Chief Clerk said the importance for the establishment of the First Aid Clinic at the Capitol is to help minimize the absence of workers.

"At the in-house or site clinic, such cases can be promptly handled, allowing the employee to return to work in a relatively short time thereby preventing loss of critical working hours," she said.

She, however, informed plenary that the effectiveness of the clinic rests on the scouting of qualified staff as well as the availability of requisite medical drugs and supplies.

Madam Sayon is recommending one doctor on call, two physician assistants, two registered nurses, two pharmacists, two laboratory technicians, one filing clerk, as well as two receptionists and one office assistant to be hired for the operation of the clinic.

The proposal has been turned over to the House Committees on Health, Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning and Rules, Orders and Administration. Of Representatives.