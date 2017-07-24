Liberian Journalists Praise EJS

Commendations have begun filtering in from a number of Liberian journalists including former Press Union of Liberia President, Peter Quaqua to President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf for submitting the long-waited bill to decimalize speech offenses in Liberia.

The journalists look on the social media page of Mr. Quaqua, current President of the West African Journalists Association (WAJA) in different words to thank the President.

Mr. Quaqua, a lead campaigner in Liberia for the submission of the Bill said the President was never too late.

He said this is what the Liberian media and civil society organizations have been waiting for to put Liberia on par with other countries.

Former PUL Secretary General D.K. Singbeh praised the President, and called on journalists who have been championing advocacy for the instrument to begin pushing for its enactment.

"Let the struggle continues... .let our editorials, commentaries and talk shows highlight the development from varying advocacy angles... this is about us," he said.

In a short commendation message to the President, Siatta Scott Johnson, Coordinator of the Female Journalists Association of Liberia said it is never too late to do good things.

Robert J. Clarke, A Liberian Journalist who currently works at the United States Embassy in Monrovia said the President has done her part;and that it is important to engage the lawmakers in whatever way possible to get the bill passed before they take their annual break.

Romeo J. Togba of the United Nations Mission in Liberia Radio said "we applaud the President for this; let's use our platforms respectfully to ensure the passage of the bill. We should also take serious interest in the public hearings at the Legislature. We are in this together."

Another journalist, Siebo Williams hopes the Legislature will quickly get down to business to repeal these draconian sections in the law.

"It is now our hope that the Legislature will quickly get down to business to repeal these draconian laws. Congrats, Madam President for hearing the media cry,"Mr. Williams said.

The Bill entitled: "An Act to amend the Liberian Codes Revised, Penal Law of 1978, Chapter 11, by repealing Sections 11.11, 11.12 and 11.14 to decriminalize speech offenses.

These sections of the law have been bottlenecks to the practice of journalism and free speech in the country over the years.

Public officials have taken advantage of these sections to threaten people involved in free speech.

Section 11.11, placed under Criminal Libel against the President, states: "A person has committed a first degree misdemeanor if he exposes to the public any writing, or makes any public broadcast, in which he has accused the incumbent President of the Republic of Liberia of conduct which constitutes the commission of a crime, provided that at the time of such publication,"

Section 11.11 (b) says; "The purpose of the actor is to thereby injure the President in his reputation."

Also, Section 11.12 under Sedition, states that: "A person, owing allegiance to Liberia, has committed sedition, a felony of the second degree, if he advocates by word-of mouth, writing or otherwise, sectionalism, countyism, tribalism, parochialism or the like, with the intent in so doing to incite the people to hostility, create disunity among the people and divide the nation."

Section 11.14, Criminal Malevolence indicates that: "A person has committed a first degree misdemeanor if he accuses any executive authority, judicial authority, member of the Legislature or any other public authority either by word of mouth, writing or by public broadcast of conduct which constitutes the commission of a crime, provided, that at the time of such accusation."

In a communication to the House of Representatives, the President told the lawmakers that Chapter III, Article 15 of the Liberian Constitution provides for freedom of speech and expression and a caveat of an abuse thereof.

The President informed the Representatives that Liberia is a signatory to the Declaration of the Table Mountain which demands that African countries abolish insult and criminal defamation.

"Mr. Speaker, Liberia in anticipation of fully adhering to these legal instruments, enacted the Freedom of Information Law and established the Freedom of Information Commission," the President said.

She told the representatives that: "there appears to be challenges in the full implementation of the Freedom of Information Law, as section 11.11 of the Criminal Libel against the President; Section 11.12 as in Sedition and section 11.14: Criminal Malevolence of the Penal Law of Liberia. These laws tend to impede freedom of speech and expression.