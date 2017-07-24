Liberia: Ellen Lauds Liberia-China Friendship

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has praised the People's Republic of China for proving to be a true friend to Liberia throughout the country's difficult days.

The President said China has been a friend to the country, especially when Liberians were experiencing tough time, noting that China was the first to come to assist.

The Liberian leader spoke over the weekend when the Chinese Government turned over the refurbished SKD Sports Complex to the Government of Liberia.

President Johnson-Sirleaf lauded China for supporting Liberia's infrastructure development, adding that the PRC has assisted in several development areas ranging from agriculture, education, health to transportation.

With limited time to the expiration of her administration, the President expressed the hope China will focus in other areas to help boost the economic recovery programs of Liberia.

She cited such areas as the strengthening of the Armed Forces of Liberia through the provision of military equipment as one key area China's assistance has impacted Liberia.

Speaking earlier, the Charge d'Affaire at the Chinese Embassy in Monrovia, LI Zhuang, said China-Liberia relations have been developing with a sound momentum which have yielded fruitful achievements in various fields in recent years.

Mr. Zhuang said "Here in Liberia the word 'friendship' does not become a mere empty political slogan, but instead it is the fine furniture made by the students who learned from the bamboo and rattan weaving team; confidence showed by the youth who graduated from the MVTC and the Fendell Campus".

Mr. Zhuang explained that China has aided Liberia in many areas including the Roberts International Airport Terminal and Runway, the Ministerial Complex and the Capitol Building Annexes currently under construction.

China, he said, is far from Liberia, but Chinese living in the country feel at home, and feel among friends, brothers and sisters.