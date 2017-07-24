Liberia: Ex-Ministers Face Prosecution

Former Gender and Education Ministers Varbah K. Gayflor and Dr. Joseph D.Z. Korto and seven others have been turned over to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution.

The two ex-senior government officials and others were turned over for prosecution by the Special Presidential Task force in connection with violating several accounting procedures.

According to the General Auditing Commission report, the seven persons forwarded to the Justice Ministry along with the two former ministers are former Deputy Education Minister Hawa Goll-Kolchie, Matthew Bundo, Stephen Bundo, Vashti Brown and Stephen Forkpah, all of the Ministry of Gender.

Others are Samuel B. Cheaye of a group called Friendship International and Wilmot B. Yalartai of Morweh Liberia Ltd.

In the GAC report for the periods, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009, former Minister Varbah K. Gayflor is accused of not accounting for US$120,518.95 of transfer, hall rental fees, allowance and donor funds.

The Minister is said to have been involved in the collection of money from organizers of events for the utilization of the ministry's conference room which should have been deposited into government treasury.

However, GAC noted that the Ministry did not account for the transfer of the money, and consequently, Madam Gayflor was transferred from Gender to Labour as Minister, a position she held briefly until her appointment as Director of the Cabinet.

Dr. Joseph Korto who was sacked by the President is accused along with his deputy Hawa Goll-Kolchieat the time, for the periods 2006 and 2007 for violating budget law of illegal payments and approving improper bonuses.

Dr. Korto and his deputy who served at the Education Ministry in President Johnson-Sirleaf's first term are accused of approving US$4,530 and US$5,995 respectively for bonuses and to an individual.

Korto is reporter to have vowed that he will not react to the GAC's report unless called by President Johnson-Sirleaf to do so.

In its report covering 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009, the GAC indicted Mr. Matthew Bundo at the Ministry of Gender for making irregular payment of US$15,983.29 as well as receiving salaries on behalf often former employees.

Madam Vashti Brown of the Gender Ministry is also implicated in the report for 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 of making payment of US$104,946 to bogus entities and purchasing spare parts without note and receipt.

Messer Samuel B. Cheaye of a group called Friendship International and Wilmot B. Yalartai of Morweh Liberia Ltd., are accused for non-performance of road construction contracts after the issuance of bond certificate.

The task force said the review process continues on individuals and institutions who have requested for more time to provide documentation on funds spent during their respective tenures as indicated in the GAC report.

In the document, the task force has cleared some of those named in the report, including P. Momo Sesay who is accused of spending US$1,075,00 without adequate supporting documents and Mr. Edwin Borbor of the Ministry of Gender for executing a third party of US$177,683.80 without documentation.

Others are Mrs. Jestina Kolle of the Ministry of Gender who is named in the report of using US$12,639.75 of donor funds without any document.