Kenya: Holders Tusker Smash Butterfly to Reach Quarters

Holders Tusker smashed lower tier side Butterfly 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the GOtv Shield at the Kinoru Stadium, Meru on Saturday.

After failing to register a win in three consecutive league games, Tusker tactician George 'Best' Nsimbe fielded his strongest squad led by veteran custodian Duncan Ochieng'.

James Situma and Marlon Tangauzi partnered at the back with Collins Shivachi and David Mwangi occupying the right and left back positions respectively.

Ugandan import Hashim Sempala was deployed in the defensive midfield position as Abdul Hassan and Paul Odhiambo started on the flanks.

Brian Osumba was the man tasked with creating the chances for goals for the brewers.

Mwangi, a midseason signing from Mathare United, broke the deadlock with a beautiful header from Abdul Hassan's corner kick in the 20th minute. Seven minutes later, Khamati doubled the lead after rounding the opponent's goalkeeper.

The visitors were awarded a penalty few minutes later following a foul in the box. Dan Age stepped up and slotted home past Ochieng'.

Osumba put restored Tusker's two-goal lead with a third goal in the 37th minute.

The brewers, who beat Ulinzi Stars to clinch their fourth domestic cup last year, picked up from where they left in the second half.

Midseason signing Odhiambo netted the fourth goal with a short just outside the 18-yard box at the hour mark.

They join 2015 holders Bandari, Wazito and Vihiga United in the quarters. The 2014 winners Sofapaka play Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday while AFC Leopards tackle Bidco United on Wednesday in the round of 16.