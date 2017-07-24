Zimbabwe: It's a Miracle I Can Walk Again - First Lady

First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe has described it as a miracle that she is walking without any difficulty following a freak accident in which she suffered an ankle injury at Harare International Airport a week ago.

Speaking at a farm in Shamva on Saturday during birthday celebrations for her sister, Mrs Junior Gumbochuma who turned 60, Amai Mugabe said she had recovered tremendously.

Amai Mugabe also celebrated her 52nd birthday yesterday.

"Takanga tichibva kuSingapore. We landed on Saturday morning at around 7.30am. I remember that vividly and there were people of course waiting to receive us. So ini ndakamira nesome officials from state occasions and paside pavo panga pakamira VaMushohwe (Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister)," she said.

"We were actually talking about this programme (Mrs Gumbochuma's birthday party). So tirikutaura, tichitaura. I did not realise that the President was already in the car, so I was told ahh Amai, President is already in the car chipindai mumota," said the First Lady.

"As I moved towards the car, there was another vehicle close by and ini ndirikufamba and musikana arikuteera nebag rangu. Pandakati ndipinze muviri wangu mumota gumbo rangu iri..vhiri remotikari ranga riripadhuze and ndakuti ndipinde mumota, I do not know kuti driver akapindwa nei and set the car in motion," she said.

"I am telling you ndakatsikwa nemota, armoured car, believe me, ndakatsikwa, gumbo rikacrashwa zvekuti ndaifunga kuti handifambe futi for the rest of my life. Ndakafunga kuti I had multiple fractures but let me tell you Mwari ariko, Mwari ariko. I am walking with a bit of pain, handizi munhu anoyema, gumbo rakandirwadza. Ipapo ndakarwadziwa ndakafunga kuti hapana kwandichaenda. Even shoes I thought I was not going to be able to wear (shoes) for the rest of my life."

The First Lady thanked God for her miraculous healing which has seen her managing to wear shoes and walk properly.

"Ndakatsikwa zvechokwadi nemotikari, makazongonzwa iri story, but ndakatsikwa zvechokwadi ndakambonzwa vanhu vachiti ndakambotsikwa nemota ndikamuka, it is a miracle kuti ndirikufamba. Zvakaitika. Saka ndozvandanga ndichiti ukanamata dzimwe nguwa unorwirwa. Kune vanosandudzira mhepo, mweya yerudzi. All that we must pray so that Mwari anenge anewe. That day ndakawona ruwoko rwaMwari.

"Ndakambotadza kufamba just for a few days but musi weThursday I tried ndikati ndoda kupfeka shoes because ndaitadza kupfeka flat shoes or even high heels. Ndakayenda kubasa ndakapfeka mapatapata chaiwo because I wanted to work on Tuesday but ndakangoti Mwari. I had to go to the gym to massage myself on the leg so that I recover quickly, ndikatowona aaah Thursday was feeling better," said Dr Mugabe.

"I wanted to attend the Matabeleland North rally, ndikati Mwari I am not going to miss it. I prayed that I would attend the rally without fail. So Gushungo vakatoti ko wakutopfeka bhutsu ndikati ehe ndotodzipfeka and here I am wearing shoes. Mwari vakanaka."

The First Lady urged people to pray and depend on God for wisdom.

"You do not get wisdom because you are Amai Mugabe or President Mugabe, wisdom comes from God. I was taught by my mother that every day I should wake up and pray in the morning for God to give me more and more wisdom," said Amai Mugabe.

She also said parents should be patient with their children when they misbehaved.

Amai Mugabe said young people were bound to be naughty at some point whether they were the President's children or not.

"Sometimes we are tempted even through our children. Manzwa mukomana (Mr Moses Gumbochuma) anga achitaura pano kuti ndaiita misikanzwa. Vashoma vanhu vanotaura vachidaro. Vana vanoita misikanzwa. All is not lost, you can still pick yourself up, wotanga woita chikoro zvakare. Iko zvino kwaane mweya inobata vana vedu. Mweya wekunwa, madrugs, and kuda kuita zvinhu zvisiri zvezera ravo. Zvese izvozvo if you give up, ndiani anozvigadzirisa? Ana mai vazhinji vakashinga, tine moyo minyoro. Izvezvi ndikati simuka utaure zvemwana wako ka, madzimai tingaite rufu pano madzimai achingochema pano," she said.

"I have said to my husband I have stopped living for anyone, ndakuzvigarira hupenyu hwangu; soul yangu ndeyangu ndega, ikange yabuda haibudi neye mwana wangu. I am telling you because vana havana basa kuti ndeva President or ndevani. Hakuna mwana asiri kuita misikanzwa these days. I have seen parents wearing torn clothes because their kids are demanding malabels epamusoro. In schools and universities, vana vari kuita zvefashion, and vana vacho havanzwisise," she said.