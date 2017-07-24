Kenya: IEBC Meets Parties Wednesday Over Polling Station Agent Numbers

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has called a meeting with political parties on Wednesday in a bid to clarify the number of agents it will allow in each polling centre, during next month's General Election.

The Opposition has insisted that they will have five agents, as part of their adopt-a-polling-station strategy, "to guard flag bearer Raila Odinga's votes."

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has vowed to ensure only those officials that have been accredited by the IEBC will be allowed within the more than 40,000 polling centres.

The National Supper Alliance has five affiliated political parties, who intend to each have an agent.