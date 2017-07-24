Luanda — The Angolan market is one of the most attractive and prosperous in the African continent as a whole, with a motivating competitiveness, reason why Italy will continue prioritizing Angola in its external investments, said Pedro Figueiredo, a businessman in Luanda.

Angola is a very important partner for Italy and is the third country in Sub-Saharan Africa, in terms of trade, according to this Italian entrepreneur, general manager of the AutoStar Group (owner of several car brands).

"Italy has been betting on Angola, not only politically but also commercially and the AutoStar group has been making the most of it, exploring the various opportunities of this market, in various sectors", the official told Angop.

The businessman made this statement on the sidelines of the ceremony aimed to launch two new Italian car models (Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Alfa Romeo Guilia), for his firm, which has been operating in the country for more than a decade, importing cars and parts.

At the time, Pedro Figueiredo referred to the "good moment of the national economy" during the period 2004/2014, where trade exceeded USD 200 million, so he regrets the recession, caused by the fall in the price of oil in the international market.