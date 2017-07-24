24 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Market to Remain One of Priorities for Italian Investors

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan market is one of the most attractive and prosperous in the African continent as a whole, with a motivating competitiveness, reason why Italy will continue prioritizing Angola in its external investments, said Pedro Figueiredo, a businessman in Luanda.

Angola is a very important partner for Italy and is the third country in Sub-Saharan Africa, in terms of trade, according to this Italian entrepreneur, general manager of the AutoStar Group (owner of several car brands).

"Italy has been betting on Angola, not only politically but also commercially and the AutoStar group has been making the most of it, exploring the various opportunities of this market, in various sectors", the official told Angop.

The businessman made this statement on the sidelines of the ceremony aimed to launch two new Italian car models (Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Alfa Romeo Guilia), for his firm, which has been operating in the country for more than a decade, importing cars and parts.

At the time, Pedro Figueiredo referred to the "good moment of the national economy" during the period 2004/2014, where trade exceeded USD 200 million, so he regrets the recession, caused by the fall in the price of oil in the international market.

Angola

300 Illegal Immigrants Repatriated

Three hundred citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were detained and expelled administratively to their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.