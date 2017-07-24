South Africa: Welcome Back to School - Basic Education Minister

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has welcomed back learners and teachers from the school holiday.

All roads led back to school on Monday morning after a three-week long break. Minister Motshekga said she hoped that both learners and educators are well rested after the winter break and are ready to work even harder in the third term.

"The count down to the end of the year begins now and we would like to remind learners, especially those in Grade 12 that every day left before the final National Senior Certificate examinations counts."

She urged learners to get stuck into their work and use the time they have left wisely to study hard and secure the future they want for themselves.

The Department of Basic Education said the Minister has received reports that all provinces held Winter School sessions for Grade 12 learners in various forms during this break.

The reports indicate that the extra classes have been a success and the department said it looks forward to a comprehensive report back from the extra classes.

"It is always impressive to see the innovation and dedication of teachers and learners who participate in these sessions and we would like to thank everyone for their contributions in working towards the success of the class of 2017," said the department.

Another Vuwani shutdown

However, Minister Motshekga said her major concern is that learners in the Vuwani area, in Limpopo, will once again be disadvantage due to a "shut down" being instituted by the Vuwani community.

The Pro-Makhado Demarcation Task Team have issued a statement that they will have a peaceful protest today, it is hoped that this will be resolved urgently and learners will not have to miss any more school than they have already. The department said it is monitoring the situation closely.