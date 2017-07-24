24 July 2017

Ghana: DVLA, GMA Get New Board

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has inaugurated the reconstituted boards of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

The Ghana Maritime Authority board is chaired by Robert Kingsford Kutin who is also the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Allship Group.

According to the Transport Minister, the reconstituted board is to provide policy direction and guide management to effectively and efficiently run their respective institutions as required by the State.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah entreated the GMA board to pay attention to maritime security and the frequent boat accidents on the Volta Lake which results in loss of lives.

The Chairman for GMA expressed appreciation to the President for their nomination, and assured that they will work to bring about the needed reforms.

The members are Esther Gyebi-Donkor, Acting General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Affairs GPHA, Kwame Owusu, Director-General, GMA, Real Admiral Peter Kofi Faido; John Pwanmang, Acting Executive Director, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Kwabena Ofosu-Appiah, representing the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders.

The rest are Richmond Evans Appiah, Deputy Chief Executive (Services) Volta River Authority (VRA), Sylvia Asana Dauda Owu, Deputy CEO, Ghana Shippers Authority; Margaret A. Campbell, Felicity Ankomah Sey, Regional Maritime University; Michael Arthur-Dadzie, Fisheries Commission and Lawrence Kumi, Ministry of Transport.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport has inaugurated the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) boardchaired by Frank Herbert Davis.

He charged the DVLA board to also ensure that the menace of goro boys become a thing of the past.

