Ethiopia: Keep Walking - Nurture True Love of the World

opinion

In this fast coming and going life time I lived, I have learned very little but the best is always true love. It is also the very best of human nature that makes the purposes of our life more than great. As long as there is true love that we feel deep inside our heart, there is always something that we deserve to live for. No matter how this world could be sweet or bitter to us, a true love would show us the way to harness our purpose of life.

The only example I have for this is the true love of a mother. A mother's true love is the only blessing that kept long the existence of mankind in this world. Mankind has been and is going through lots of glories and difficulties brought by nature or its own constructive or destructive (good or evil) terms of interests. We have built so many great civilizations. But we have also fought so many battles with nature and between ourselves and destroyed a lot. We are still doing the same as all the good or evil deeds remain the results of good or bad children born from a mother.

However, from what I have seen or learned, a mother's true love always goes for both good and bad children. Whatever good or evil their children do, mothers would take it as their reward or misfortune but never hate any of them. They just love their children truly and never give up, even on the bad ones.

I could also say that the true love of a mother is mostly misunderstood, which the experience of mine and many other fellow citizens' families would be an example. Let me share a story which my friend Duni told me once about his family. There was something that Duni's mother and father used to argue about all the time when he and his brother came home late at night as teenagers.

They were both in high school when the arguments went on between their mother and father. Duni was an A+ student and his brother the opposite with bad records in the family. So, those days Duni used to study with his friends while his brother was gambling or in a fight somewhere else. Then they both would stay until late night which worried both their parents. The difference was that who they were worried about. The mother was always worried about her rude son and the father about Duni. Then their father would say "What if something happens to my good soon?" while mom was worried that the spoiled one wouldn't be late that much unless he was in trouble. Then she would advise to go in search of him around town, at worst to find his body lying somewhere. Their father's response was always what I've said the misunderstanding of mothers' true love. He would say "Why would you worry about that little spoiled bastard? He is probably somewhere in a liquor store gambling and wasting the money he has stolen from your purse this morning."

"That's why I'm worried about him. Because he is the one I'm afraid to lose. I know Duni is with good friends doing good job."

"But that bastard is a thief and he gambles?"

"He is my son and your son."

"No, he is not. He is dead to me. I buried him the first time I found out he had stolen money."

"He could steal but we are the ones to stop him. And that's not by giving up and pushing him away."

Some might say that the father has a good point and I agree. Nobody ever wants children that steal from their own parents or even from others. But the point I would like to stress is that the true love of a mother goes far beyond the conditions of a present time. Mothers always have faith on and dream of the best future for their children, even when they are suffering from too much trouble that the kids cause.

There are some fathers who even blame their wife instead of taking responsibility for their children's bad behavior or deeds. And when a mother tries to protect her children from harsh punishments, she could be considered as the only one who is spoiling them. I'm pretty sure that such things have happened in many families. This is because of the misunderstandings about a mother's true love.

Meanwhile, we all know that we came from a mother but we should understand that our strength and success in life is her true love. I've heard so many saying that they love their mothers. But the question is that how many of us understand how much pain a woman could go through starting from delivering a baby to raising it as a child?

So many women around the world could share similar painful experiences of their motherhood based on natural facts and man-made influences. But the kind of mothers that I would like to discus is those who have been and are still suffering from a natural effect of motherhood as well as ill medical treatment.

I am talking about a traumatic experience of an injury a woman could go through from a long unrelieved obstructed labor which is called fistula. Experts indicate that a prolonged and obstructed labor over many hours or days lead to the death of tissue and an abnormal opening between the birth passage and bladder. Labor continues, and if the mother survives, usually results in stillbirth. Following the traumatic experience, the woman becomes incontinent of urine and feces. A constant trickle of body waste products makes her offensive to those around her and unwanted. Eventually, she becomes a social outcast in her community which once she lived within respect and tolerance. And this injury can only be cured by surgery.

We can only imagine how many women would have gone through such pain as they went through traditional labor during the time where there was little access to modern medical service. And that's one of the reasons why countries like Ethiopia needed to transform their health sector by any means necessary.

In line with the tremendous efforts and achievements made in improving child and maternal health care over the last two decades, addressing issues like fistula have been a primary focus area for Ethiopia. The government of Ethiopia is working to address this issue with proactive strategies and by expanding accessibility to clinics, health centers and hospitals in all parts of the country and increasing professional health workers.

On the other hand, involving active non-governmental partners, fistula centers are established for the treatment and rehabilitation of affected mothers. One of these partners engaged in the service is Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia (HFE), which was founded in 1974. According to Dr. Tesfaye Yaikob, HFE CEO, the organization has treated more than 50,000 women who have been suffering from fistula and most of them were rehabilitated and returned to their community.

The organization currently has six fistula centers and hospitals in different cities and towns of Ethiopia, namely Addis Ababa, Bahir Dar, Mekelle, Yirgalem, Harar, and Mettu.

The centers and hospitals are engaged not only treating patients but also providing integrated health and literacy education as well as handicrafts training for the patients. In addition to this, HFE has established its own college of midwives with the objective of improving maternal health and access to a clean and safe birth for women.

Tesfaye says that the college have been recruiting high school graduates every year from different parts of the country and training them with four years BSC degree program of midwifery since 2007. He noted that the college has graduated more than 125 midwives in seven rounds. 105 have been deployed to 36 health centers that HFE is closely working with as a partner in different part of the country. In 2015 alone, these midwives have attended more than 10,000 births, provided antenatal care for over 18,000 women and conducted above 5,000 postnatal care visits.

If these achievements are made with one partner organization alone, many others would bring a new shining reality for the mothers of this nation. Such initiatives indicate that mothers who have been and still are giving so much of their best for the whole humanity in this world deserve all the best and need to live long for they are our true love.

The more we understand the true love, the more it will show us the way to our purposes of humanity. That is how we can make our purpose of life fair to the world and the world to us. This is how we can understand or choose that there is something which we deserve to live or die for.

Proving that we are bad children to our mothers is very difficult because they don't give up on us easily. But proving that we are good only takes understanding of their true love and how much they suffer for us. Understanding mothers' pain is not all about being activist for women's rights. But it is rather avoiding the pain and helping them live longer happily with the true love they have.

And the best part about mothers is that they don't ask too much from their children. Just a little visit from her long time disappeared son or daughter, who would come with no presence but his/her own self, would not only make a mother feel more than happier but also grace the fact that the existence of her true love is eternal.