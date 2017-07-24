Ethiopia: Focus to Preserve Indigenous Knowledge

editorial

Ethiopian indigenous knowledge (IK) dates back to the long lived collective culture and religion of the people and has been playing a crucial role in their daily routine.

The peoples traditional cuisine, medicine, natural resource management, agriculture and educational system strongly the life styles of our ancient posterity which means the practices have passed the test time. This means the IK that are handed down to the present generation are invaluable and intangible assets as they are out comes of repeated research and practical experiment by many generations.

Unlike other intangible assets of the country, these knowledge are more meaningful in the life of the people as they are practically applied in the day to day life of people and also that they serve as basis for modern scientific findings.

Healthcare is one of the subdivisions that the Ethiopians IK dealt with. Here it is possible to mention that the traditional medicines have been and still are widely in use in contemporary medicine. The drugs are mainly originated from religion and culture. Ethiopians collect drugs comprised of plant and animal body parts. They also used hot spring waters to be healed from their sickness. Using these medicines they heal cough, wound, and other inner diseases caused by bacteria, virus, fungi or parasites.

Ethiopians also use their Ik to preserve natural resources and environment. In this case, the Konso Traditional Terracing, which was inscribed as one of the world's intangible heritages by UNESCO, is the best example.

The traditional educational system that Ethiopians have been practising has played a significant role in equipping generations with knowledge of mathematics, medicine, history and astrology. The education has been given through religious institutions of both the Christian and Muslim. This has helped the country to preserve its culture and IK for very long time. In fact Ethiopia is among some few countries in the world that have their own alphabet and calendar. And this is the result of keeping and rehabilitating IK.

Therefore, we need to give due attention to the preservation and appropriate inscription of the IK for at least two main reasons. First just as we inherited these precious resources from our posterity, we also have a moral obligation to do the same for the future generation. We need to keep the knowledge without causing any damage or alteration and relay them to the future generation so that they can also reap the benefit they deserve out of them.

Second, we have to make sure that either the current or the forthcoming generation benefits all the available benefits and opportunities from the IK. For this end all relevant stakeholders need to claim the patent and intellectual property rights for these knowledges and enable the right owners acquire the benefits, financial or attributive, that emanate from them.

We have already witnessed as the Ethiopian originated coffee is called 'Coffee Arabica'. Even some countries are reproducing Ethiopian teff. What is worse is that witnessing the patent of the IK about the process of preparing Enjera, given to an individual who has nothing to do with it. Therefore, preserving and rehabilitating the knowledge and norms of the country should be the major role expected from the people, Ministries of Science and Technology and Culture and Tourism as well as other stakeholders.

The recent initiation in exploiting the traditional medicines in modern pharmaceuticals would help the country to use its IKs in a modest way. Here the effort of Debre Birhan University could be an inspiring move to the sphere that should be expanded nationwide.

As most of the IKs have been handed down to the present generation through books and oral traditions, it is must to expand the way duplicating and disseminating IKs across the country. Here using the modern technologies might ease the problem related to inscription and distribution. It is possible to use ICT in this regard so as to access the knowledge easily regardless of time and place. Translating the previous Geez language that has contained the knowledge of ancient inscriptions is the first step in bringing the thought into practice. It constituted within various books written about medicine, agriculture, food preparation and ritual performance of the people.

Infact, Tamo kememakek askedmo metenkek is an equivalent Ethiopian proverb to 'prevention is better than cure'. It is just to be cautious before taking an action on a certain plan.