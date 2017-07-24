20 July 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Expects Increased Export, Tax Revenue in New Fiscal Year

By Homa Mulisa

Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation (MoFEC) foresees export and tax revenue to be the major contributors to nation's economy in the new fiscal year amid an estimated 11 per cent GDP growth.

Speaking at a press briefing Tuesday, MoFEC Minister Dr. Abirham Tekeste said, "due to intensified government infrastructural investment the country witnessed a sizable Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow, that backs an imminent boost in export trade in 2017/18 fiscal year.

FDI which strikes a new high in the ending fiscal year with a total investment inflow of more than three billion USD putting the country among the top FDI destinations is also believed to grow in much accelerated pace, added Dr. Abirham.

Besides, the major sources of government revenues, expected to contribute to the much anticipated economic growth are agriculture, service and manufacturing sectors progressing well. According to Dr. Abirham, these strides coupled with the growing consumption capacity of the wider public would enhance trade and bolster tax revenue.

Dr Abirham also restates the commitment of the government to intensify investment in infrastructural development which strongly supports the growing economy by encouraging private investment.

"Therefore, the growth of the private sector is believed to be one of the important source of accelerated economic growth in the fiscal year" he asserted.

Dr. Abriham also disclosed an increase in grant budget to regional states enhances their economic capacity and strengthens the decentralized federal system.

Budget is prepared on the basis of a medium term fiscal and macro-economic framework to integrate with government's policies and strategies to ensure sustainable macro economy of the country, said Dr. Abirham.

