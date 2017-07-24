Ethiopia: Strategy Behind Health Success

The expansion of health facilities, increasing numbers of professionals and improved health status of citizens ascribable to the helathcare strategy is contributing to the rapid economic growth of the country, disclosed the Ministry of Health.

The youth that constitute 40 per cent of the entire population have become the engine of the all rounded growth, Ministry Public Relation Deputy Director Tesfamichael Afework told to The Ethiopian Herald. Feasible healthcare strategy has helped the country to achieve a double digit economic growth.

According to Tesfamichael, the country's health institutions has increased from 1515 to 19506 over the past two decades, of which 225 are hospitals, 3,256 health centers and 16,025 posts.

Similarly, the number of physicians has reached 86,382. The expansion of public and private higher learning institutions with enroling capacity of 13,000 medical students annually has been contributing a lot to this achievement.

According to him, the development of health facilities has helped the country to achieve the Millennium Development Goal by reducing maternal and child mortality and the impact of malaria, TB and HIV-AIDS.

Some 92 per cent of the population has access to healthcare services while efforts are underway to reach the rest of the population that has no access yet. The ministry also targets to increase the number of hospitals to 800, make health extension service accessible and intensify the fight against malaria, TB and HIV-AIDS, Tesfamichael noted.

Currently the country has 3257 doctors, 29550 nurses, 39002 extension workers, 3702 health officers and 10871 paramedical professionals.