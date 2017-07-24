The Confederation of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA) on 21 July welcomed the signs of an economic recovery that have appeared in the first half of the year, particularly with the appreciation of the national currency, the metical, in international markets.

It was also encouraged by the inflation rate for the first six months of the year which, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE), stood at 3.82 per cent compared with 9.28 per cent during the same period in 2016.

The CTA also noted that growth in the first quarter of the year is estimated to be 2.9 per cent compared with just 1.1 per cent during the last quarter of 2016.

However, speaking at a conference in Maputo, CTA chairperson Agostinho Vuma warned that he was concerned about the country's high fiscal risk and its impact on the business environment. In particular, he drew attention to the high level of external debt.