If set up in the right contexts, special economic zones (SEZs) are an effective instrument to promote industrialization and structural transformation. They have already brought about significance economic success stories particularly in East Asia in advancing industrialization, economic efficiency, FDI inflow and urbanization. There are also cases where such initiatives failed to bring about the desired outcomes in few African countries for various factors.

The SEZs are also termed as free economic zones, export processing zones, trade zones, industrial parks and the likes in different countries' contexts. In fact, the experiences over the last 50 years in economic zones around the world portrayed a mixed images. Export processing zones (EPZs), the integral part of export-oriented industrialization policy package in newly industrialized Asian countries such as Taiwan and Korea, and Chain's SEZ's, which are initially established after the model of EPZs in other Asian countries are prominent success stories in giving rise to rapid industrialization, economic growth and hence structural change.

While EPZs were initially an Irish invention, Tatsuyuki Ota, in his study Industrial Policy in Transitional Economy: The Role of China's Special Economic Zone in Economic Development stated they were introduced as one tool of the policy packages of the outward-oriented development strategy in Taiwan and Korea and they have been highly responsible for their rapid economic development in Taiwan and Korea. The first Asian EPZ installed at Kaoshiung, Taiwan as an essential part of outward industrialization strategy was a key element in Taiwan's economic achievement from thenceforth.

The success of the EPZs in these countries had set lessons for the Chinese, SEZs model. Though there are several factors for China's remarkable rapid economic growth following its major economic reforms, the role of the numerous SEZs, industrial clusters and technology parks has been highly indispensable in bringing new technologies, facilitating the adoption of modern management system and spurring fast economic growth in urban areas.

Particularly, the first zones have served as models for the country's industrial development by successfully testing the free market system and of rapid economic growth by using tax and business incentives to attract foreign investment and technology, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. The Chinese government gives special economic policies and flexible governmental measures that allow SEZs to utilize an economic management system that is more attractive for foreign and domestic firms to do business in than the rest of mainland China.

The economic zones have transferred small towns into boomtowns, with rapidly expanding light and consumer-goods industries and growing populations. For instance, the establishment of special economic zone led to massive population growth in Shenzhen. Its population grew from some 30,000 in 1979 to more than 1,000,000 by the beginning of the 21st century.

While the success of these Asia countries has stood the test of time, some countries have failed to make similar progress. One important reason for the failure of some African countries could be the weak business environment. In general, evidences shows that so far very few African zones appear to have made significant progress toward taking advantage of the dynamic potential of economic zones as an instrument of sustainable structural transformation.

Some of the key challenges, according to Douglas Zhihua Zeng‡ honorary Professor of Tianjin Normal University (China) and Senior Economist at the World Bank include problematic legal, regulatory and institutional frameworks, poor business environment, lack of strategic planning and failure to adopt demand-driven approach, inadequate infrastructure, lack of operational know-how for zone management and lack of policy consistency, and failure of host governments to maintain commitments to zones, among others.

Though, China's economic zones has to be adopted by taking local contexts into consideration, its experiences, lessons and success stories could be used as model for other developing countries that are in the stage of economic take-off.

Ethiopia seems to be a country committed to emulate these success stories through its newly built state-of-the-art industrial parks. It seems that industrial parks development is the order of the day in Ethiopia. In the past month alone, two newly built industrial parks (IPs) have been inaugurated, while one went officially operational.

The Hawassa, Kombolcha and Makalle IPs, constructed with more than 400 million USD, specialize in the production of textile and apparel. The incumbent believes the sector would help stimulate industrialization and hence structural change. In fact, industrial parks appear to be timely as the country is becoming a major foreign direct investment destination in Africa.

Earlier in June, Ethiopia officially inaugurated the $250 million Hawassa Industrial Park (HIP). "HIP is a good model not only for the rest of Ethiopian industrial parks but also for other African countries. We need to see complete products leaving the continent instead of raw materials; this park is meant to address that," said Mr Yifan, China's ambassador to Ethiopia La Yifan on the occasion.

Prior, Ethiopia has four industrial parks, the Bole Lemi Industrial Zone owned by the Ethiopian government, the Eastern Industrial Zone, the Lebu Industrial Zone operated by the Huajian Group and the Modjo Industrial Zone operated by George Shoe.

Ethiopia attracted more FDI inflows in 2016 than ever before; flows to Ethiopia rose by 46 per cent to 3.2 billion USD. Moreover, Ethiopia is emerging as a textile and apparel manufacturing hub. In 2016, Ethiopia became the largest FDI destination second to Vietnam, according World Investment Report, 7 June 2017, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The Hawassa Industrial Park is the first sustainable textile and apparel park in Africa with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facility, covering a total land area of 3 million meter square.

The targeted investment recruitment has been carefully conducted - resulting in the attraction of over 18 global leading textile and apparel companies, eight domestic investors have also been selected and necessary preparation are finalized to facilitate their investment in the park.

The majority of companies in HIP are currently operational and some have already begun exporting. At full capacity, the park is expected to generate export earnings of 1 billion.

Makalle Industrial Park (MIP) is strategically located at the heart of the capital city Tigray State covering a total land area of ten million square meter. Phase-I of MIP covers a land area of 750,000 meter square of which 100,000 meter square is a factory shed built up area.

The park is already gaining the interests of leading textile and apparel companies including Ananta Group, a Bangladesh-company engaged in the production of apparel. It is one of the largest vendors for such brands as Gap and H&M. In addition, the government is working very closely with global giants such as H&M and Vanity Fair (VF) in its drive for targeted investors' recruitment.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalgne during the inauguration of the MIP said "the fact that the Makalle industrial park is inaugurated a month after HIP officially commenced its operation is a demonstration of the fact that the country is on the right track of development. The manufacturing sector would have a big role in luring large amount of foreign exchange to the country.

"It is a complex task ahead to commence the full operation of the park" Ambassador Addis Alem Balema (PhD) deputy state chief on the occasion said. "The state administration would work closely with the federal government to overcome obstacles in the process of launching operation. The administration has identified key issues to be addressed in this regard. It has also given due emphasis to improve the status of skilled labour."

Kombolcha Industrial Park (KIP) covers a total land area of 10 million square meter. Phase I of KIP covers a land area of 750,000 meter square of which 50,500 meter square is factory shed built up area.

The park is gaining the interests of leading textile and apparel companies including Carvico S.p.A, an Italian company globally known for its knit fabrics used in swimwear and sportswear; Try-bus a US-company engaged in the production of men's suits and Pungkook Corporation, a South Korean company engaged in the manufacturing of bags.

Degu Anedaregachewe, Amhara State Chief said on the hand, though accomplishing the construction of the parks is a big achievement by itself, it is mandatory to accomplish successive tasks to make the park fully operational, he said adding, the state administration would do its best to make it successful.

He said leaders at each zonal and woreda level would perform a coordinated work by taking the experiences of the HIP to set up a system to recruit, assign and hiring employees and to improve the culture of hard work and work ethics.

He also reassured the state administration's commitment to establish a special skill development centre inside the parks, to prepare multi-sectoral training and create close interaction with higher learning institutions that are established near the park. This would enable to formulate training programs on industrial policy, investment, park administration and control/assessment and special industry skills.

Dr. Arekebe Equbaye, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister and Board Chair of Industrial Parks Corporation said "we will strive extensively to carefully recruit local and foreign investors and companies to join the parks, which have the capacity, quality/standard and help us meet our main industrial parks development goals."

The government is planning to provide special support to local investors and manufacturers to overcome their limitations in terms of finance, technology and market linkage. "We will work extensively with commitment to help them build their capacity and to join the manufacturing industry by themselves or collaborating with foreign companies.

He also said the construction of the park would stimulate economic activity in the area and attract business in sectors such hotel, commercial activities, housing and construction and transport and others.

The infrastructure development in the country, particularly the extensive railway project would open a big chance for the success of industrial parks. The three newly built industrial parks together will generate some 100,000 jobs. The garment sector alone has potential to create 350,000 jobs. Additionally, domestic industrialists can easily benefit from the opportunity to seamlessly integrate into the global supply chain. To reach the goals sectors, the textile sector needs to adhere international standards and regulations. The government attaches high importance to the inclusion of domestic industrialists.

The government has commissioned construction of 15 industrial parks across the country, which currently is at different levels of performance of which industrial parks in Adama and Dire Dawa are expected to be inaugurated at the beginning of the coming Ethiopian year.

The industrial parks being developed by the country will enable Ethiopia join top textile and apparel producing countries globally, Hailemariam assured. But he also stressed that the construction of the IPs by itself is not a success by itself, quoting the cases of some African countries that established industrial parks and failed to deliver the expected outcome of industrialization. "What really matter is they attract adequate number of foreign and domestic investors, commence operation and production and contribute for the country's vision of industrialization," he noted.