Ethiopia: Eiar Fighting a New Invasive Worm

Intensified effort is underway for the fight against the spread of the newly discovered Fall Army Worm (FAW) in some States of the country, according to The Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research (EIAR).

The prevalence of the worm was said to have covered 22,900 hectares of maize fields in Oromia, Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples (SNNP) and Gambela states likely to cause nearly a 15 per cent of damage in the former two states.

Institute Public Relations and Intellectual Property Rights Director Fisseha Zegeye told The Ethiopian Herald that the institution is taking the necessary measures. He noted that a total of 20,335 liter chemicals were distributed and sprayed on 14,631 hectares of maize fields with the participation of 48,324 and 5988 farmers from SNNP and Oromia states respectively.

In addition, short term training was given to 277 junior and senior researchers, technicians and field assistants lecturers from different organizations, said Fisseha adding.

According to Fisseha a project dubbed as an emergency 'response to the new invasive FAW (Spodoptera frugiperda, Smith) (Lepidoptera: Noctuidae) in Ethiopia' is ongoing and trials on pheromone traps have already started.

The FAW incident was first discovered and reported in February 2017 from a maze farm of an irrigation field in Yeki Woreda of Sheka Zone in SNNP State. The Institution indicated that the FAW was originated from middle and spread to South America. Even though it was not clear how it entered the countries, the worm was first reported by the year 2016 in Nigeria and started to invade the central and southern Africa on the same year, according to Fisseha.