Police have embarked on an Electronic Firearms Management System (EFMS), which will make it easy to track licensed firearms.

This comes after the force recently embarked on an Electronic Traffic Management System (ETMS).

Speaking during a recent visit to the ETMS centre by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development at Chikurubi Data Centre, Police Commissioner-General Dr Augustine Chihuri said the force was making strides in embracing information technology (IT) in line with rapid changes on the policing terrain.

"Driven by the profound desire to offer world-class services, as well as ensuring transparency and accountability in all our engagements as spelt out in our Client Service Charter, the ZRP continues to harness modern technologies," he said.

"The major aim with the ETMS is to improve service delivery through the provision of transparent and accountable traffic enforcement. The project will culminate in reduction of corruption and leakages of revenue on the roads as the new system will usher in real-time monitoring of all our traffic deployments."

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee and legislator for Chegutu West Cde Dexter Nduna said he was happy with the way ZRP was embracing IT.

"We celebrate with ZRP as it will be removing fraud and corruption and this transport management system which will link with other departments will ensure efficiency and our work as a committee will be done in a harmonious manner," he said.

In an interview with the ZRP magazine, The Outpost, acting director information communication technology Assistant Commissioner Bevan Muchena Marangwanda said the project was important in the running of ZRP.

"The ETMS and EFMS are integrated computerised traffic and firearms management systems," he said. "The project involves the design and implementation of an automated electronic traffic enforcement management system, data warehousing, electronic documentation with real-time linkages to Vehicle Theft Squad, Central Vehicle Registration, Vehicle Inspection Department, Zimbabwe National Roads Administration and other key road and vehicle management entities.

"As a support service in the ZRP, we are embracing technology as a department and this project was long overdue as it will raise the profile of the organisation."