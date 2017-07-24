Ethiopia: National Consensus in Ethiopia - Unfinished Job

opinion

The idea of state and nation building process has been given primary focus by various governments in a view to create unified state and ensure stable and advanced country where majority citizens agreed up on. If a state is built by consent of citizens, there is a possibility for countries to be politically stable, economically and socially advanced. Historical records thus show that the current mighty and powerful countries have taken them hundreds of years to reach where they are now. The most difficult process for them to advance the nation was consolidating the state and nation-building process so that the political and economic activities take grounds afterwards.

However, one should not forget that the process of state and nation-building is not an easy task. For instance, in Britain these are not something finished businesses. It needs rather continuous efforts to maintain or develop it further. It took over hundred years for British governments to realize the state-building process before reaching current status. Chinese leaders also have also waited over 40 years to consolidate the state and nation-building process. Hence, we can easily understand that state and nation-building activities are a work in process than a one time action. The same is true for Ethiopia, which needs coordinated efforts to realize a unified nation-state, but possibly in a shorter period unlike the aforementioned countries. One thing we Ethiopians can learn from them is that they focused on future trends rather than quarrelling on past mistakes to find out a unifying cause which can bind them all as a nation.

The state is neither a political organization for the sake of individual freedom, nor a totalitarian power to control society. Rather, the state is for the purpose of promoting the common good of citizens, the respected thinker Brendan said. Thus, state-building refers to the making of physical institutions like armies, police, bureaucracies, ministries so on and so forth. The state thus is measured by its capabilities of ensuring and realizing laws and directions of economic policies. In addition, the state is measured in its ability to provide goods and services and safety to its citizens. Nation-building by distinction is the formation of a sense of national identity to which individuals will be devoted to, an identity that will replace their allegiance to tribal identity.

Nation-building process in contrast to state-building process, requires the creation of intangibles such as national traditions, symbols, shared historical memories, and common cultural points of reference. Many respected thinkers believe national identities can be created by states through their policies on languages, religions, and educational programmes. Poets, philosophers, religious leaders, novelists, musicians and other individuals are basic instruments to create and realize nation-building process from bottom up. However, the stated personalities can also devastate the idea of nation-building process if they oppose its foundations as is in our case. We see today and in the past, Ethiopians elites engaged on either destroying or constructing Ethiopia in a different ways which has given birth to two views on the image of the country.

Currently, we have many writers, musicians and other personalities who oppose the foundation of the federal arrangement and support the past unitary form of state. In sharp contrast, we have also very strong supporters of the federal system from the above mentioned personalities. Hence, we have two opposing views regarding to the state foundation.

"Ethiopia is a nation that is not yet fully born as a consolidated and transformed state", a scholar said. And, I second him that no Ethiopian can convincingly declare that the Ethiopian political system has settled down though the country claimed to have more than three thousand years of history as independent state. It is because Ethiopian sequence of events has suffered from double parallelism. It lacks a shared political culture of building and relaying a singular narrative and legacies, according to some opinion. This is because of the leaders' styles who took power in different times that have never ever recognized a single positive achievement of prior leaders other than destroying past legacies indifferently.

And, moreover, the Ethiopian political leadership were never peaceful, neither transitional nor cumulative in nature. Some placed it well saying that the Ethiopian political system appears to have suffered from a wrong modelling that can be fairly characterized as change-then-continuity.

The Ethiopian scholars have never settled down their differences in relation to the form of the state. Some of them are in favour of the past unitary state and majorities are against unitary state and favour the current federal state. Even the politicians are divided into two grouping opinions regarding the types of the state they wish it could be. Most of them fought against the unitary state viewing it as a state dominated by one ethnic group and able to form the current federal form of state. The rest favour the past unitary state arguing that federal state is against the unity of the country. Thus, they prefer to restore the past unitary state stating that it is good for unity purpose. The renowned Ethiopian scholar rightly put this way regarding the Ethiopian state-building process that Ethiopia is a nation, where adequate legitimacy for any political setting seems lacking consensus on charting the path of the future still appears elusive and a hard bargain.

Medhane who reflected on the matter was right when he said the Ethiopian political formula has never settled down as contrasting views are developing.

The past unitary state came to being by destroying the monarchical system. The Derg who brought strict unitary system through burying the emperor ended up the way it came to power by EPRDF. The current regime has brought a totally new and different system- which is the federal arrangement in a response to the century old national questions of Ethiopians. However, some scholars and politicians appeared who bitterly oppose the system explaining that federal system inherently creates imprinted ethnic divisions which is dangerous to the unity of the state. The rest seemed happy of the federal system. Following the shortcomings of the implementations of the system, more complains are emerging newly. Therefore the political system seems lacking consensus yet. EPRDF itself has showed us reluctantly leading the system. The father of the constitution - EPRDF itself - has, through its organisational culture of democratic centralism and centralised party structure, weakened the federal system and regional state structures. The political constitution of EPRDF effectively antagonises the federal system it has built. In short, democratic centralism is an antithesis of federalism, Dr. Mahari said.

A more important proposal in this regard is the need for the promotion of a democratic pan-Ethiopian national unity based on equality, the rule of law, respect for human rights and commonly shared values in regard to the historic past, economic development and political commitments. In this regard, a deliberate policy of promoting consensus and unity in diversity around positive historic legacies has to be designed and implemented. The victory of Adwa, Ethiopia's tolerance and long acceptance of all major religions, etc. could serve as unifying historical symbols for Ethiopia. While addressing historical grievances due to previous exclusionist regimes and rejecting any new political tendencies to bring back the old regimes of discrimination and exclusion, much has to be done in championing commonly appreciated and accepted legacies. The historic legacy of Aksum in culture, religion and language, the meaning of the victory at Adwa for all black and freedom-loving peoples, as well as the role of iconic Ethiopia leaders like Ras Alula, are not necessarily incompatible with democratisation and the new constitutional federal experiment. The idea of national unity through the promotion of an historical legacy of an inclusive kind, as discussed by Donald Levine, is an important area of improvement.

One way in which the foremost difficulties in federalism and the relationship between the centre and regions could be tackled would be to conduct training on the relevant laws, to increase their knowledge among the concerned organs of the federal and regional state. This would facilitate the building of a human rights-protective federalism.

The prolonged divisions we currently observe hugely in the idea of Ethiopianism concept is the works of 'Ethiopianist' scholars, who perpetuated arrogantly and ignorantly the notion of unitary form of state without recognition of the concern of the rest diversified Ethiopian societies. The marginalized society by the Ethiopianists scholars and politicians developed sentiment to separate from Ethiopia. These tendencies have been practically reflected when the OLF, ELF, ONLF, TPLF, ALF etc. conducted an armed struggle against the exclusionist perception of the Ethiopian scholars and politicians. As a result, we are practising two strong opposing views on the current federal system. Supporters and contesters of the system! These divisions should be settled down based on consensus and negotiations. Lowering down the tone of nationalism and focusing on Ethiopianism would be basic solutions to the future of Ethiopia continuity. EPRDF should also focus on unifying projects rather than dividing notions. Creating a country where all diversified Ethiopians could agree up on is the only way out, not the other way round.

I hereby urge all concerned Ethiopians to sit-down and settle their differences regarding what types of political system would be important to the continuity of the state. We all should focus on how create a country where all Ethiopians could live in happily. Win-win solutions are basically recommended solutions not a situation which can create loser-winner conditions benefit Ethiopia. EPRDF should listen to any idea as far as it benefits the country. Emotions never build a nation but knowledge and commitment. Hence, Ethiopians should agree on the federal arrangement foundation first and should discuss ways of improving it and making it inclusive system which makes happy the majority. However, attempting to undo the current federal system is not only impossible but also will herald the end of Ethiopia. We like it or not, no force on earth can undo the system in hand other than modifying it to fit all of us. Even EPRDF itself cannot undo it.

The best solution can be when artists, writers and elites could promote the various ethnic groups' culture, history and languages equally. The Ethiopian scholars must promote and respect all ethnic groups with their backgrounds and focus on unifying projects. When politicians see all Ethiopians equally and speak of them fairly, then the Ethiopian state and nation-building process could be possible and necessary.

However, artists like Teddy Afro, scholars like Professor Mesfin Woldemariam and the likes are commonly obstacles to the future consolidation of Ethiopianism. The two guys who are biased to promote all Ethiopians equally are basically cancer to the national consensus. Simply bowing to the past emperors and ignoring the current government's positive achievements take us nowhere.

Last but not least, let's remember the advices of scholars like Dade Desta and Medhane Taddesse, "Past mistakes can and should never be undone. Future successes can and should never be taken for granted". So, appreciating the positive side of all past leaders and rectifying positively their mistake will be a unifying project that can take us a head. Precisely, a wrong model that can be fairly characterized as change-then-continuity nature of Ethiopians leaders should stop now and focus on commonly appreciated unifying projects. That is the only way out if we really aspire to have politically and economically advanced Ethiopia.