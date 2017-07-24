South Sudan: Forum Criticizes IGAD for Failing to Find Inclusive Approach to South Sudan

South Sudan Young Leaders Forum (SSYLF) demands the youngest nation's warring parties and regional leaders to put the youth at the centre of any solution while criticizing the IGAD and AU for not doing enough to come up with inclusive approach to end the crisis.

The Forum has been touring to regional countries in a move to urge leaders take inclusive and effective measures that appeals to needs of the youth in ending the crisis, which members of the forum said previous attempts have failed to be inclusive.

The forum's tour to Ethiopia followed similar visits to Kenya and Uganda where consultations were held with various leaders engaged in efforts to resolve the conflict in the world's youngest nation.

If the ongoing crisis continued, the numbers of Sudanese population fleeing the country would reach half of the total. Ample opportunities to stop the crisis have been squandered so far, the power struggle and tribal conflicts have brought the country to a nearly failed state, said Beny Gideon Mbor co-spokesman of the forum. However, he said "The South Sudanese youth will no longer keep quite. The Forum's goal in this regard is to inspire and organize the youth, "We are touring to regional countries and would meet the warring factions to reverberate the sounds of the the country's youth that they never sit back and see the country collapsing,"

While the forum welcome efforts by the AU and IGAD to revitalize the peace process, it insisted the need to meet certain minimum conditions in terms of inclusivity and provide space for discussions about a real and meaningful political transition in order to avoid repeating past mistakes. The regional organizations did not effectively contribute to the ending of the crisis meaningfully. But this time any solutions should be effective and at the best interest of the South Sudanese, Emmily Koiti member of the forum noted. "In fact, Juba needs homegrown solution to the crisis"

"It is very unfortunate that the intervention to restore peace in the country has failed to hold the leadership of the conflicting parties responsible and proposed sanctions were opposed by certain entities. "We remain defiant to the further suffering of the general population. We are tired of what is happening at home. "We have not taken ownership of our country. But it is time for the youth to unite themselves and find solution on their won. If so there would be no one to fight the war", she noted.

"We took our eyes off the major causes triggering the violence. Corruption and hate speech have been escalating conflicts among the people. Now is the time to come forward and tell that enough is enough." another member reacted.

Any proposals of election are nothing less than a farce to the weakening nation. The situation in the country would not allow for holding credible election. "How can we hold election while we have failed to commit the necessary resource for implementing peace agreements? Elections make already troubled countries further prone to escalation of violence. Any organization or individual proposing for an election is not at the best interest of South Sudan, added Emmily.

The crisis did not start 20 years ago; it goes deep down to long periods of disagreements. "We have failed to figure out what unite us as a people. Once we were independent we should have paused and discussed down the road before moving on, she noted.

SSYLF is a forum of young South Sudanese leaders representing twenty different ethnic groups, working on issues around peace building, reconciliation and state building. They are traveling to the region from South Sudan to Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.