Liberia: SKD Finally Dedicated

The 35,000 sitting capacity Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex has finally been dedicated by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf with a call to Liberians to use the facility to host events that promote unity and reconciliation, especially among the young people.

Making a brief remark at the dedication ceremony on Saturday, President Sirleaf said the young people once again now have the opportunity to troop in and cheer their teams at a better SKD that was closed due to its deplorable condition.

She thanked the government and the people of China for their continuous support to the peace and infrastructural development of Liberia over the years.

"China has been one of our major partners and the impact of this friendship can be seen in various sectors of our country and we will forever remain grateful for this partnership," she said.

The renovation of the SKD is among several infrastructural development projects being undertaken by the Chinese government in Liberia.

Also making a brief remark at the dedication ceremony, the Charge D'affair at the Chinese Embassy, Li Zhuang thanked the Government of Liberia for its support and contribution to the China-Liberia relations that have been developing with a sound momentum and have yielded fruitful achievements in various sectors of Liberia.

He made reference to the Bamboo and Rattan Weaving Team project, the MVTC and Fendell Campus, the Tappita Hospital and the Liberia Broadcasting System as some of the major projects undertaken by the Chinese government.

"China is far away from Liberia, but we feel at home, we feel among friends, brothers, and sisters," Li said.

Youth and Sports Minister, Charles N'Tow also thanked the Chinese government and said promised proper measures will be put in place for the maintenance of the facility. The program was marked by cultural performances by the Chinese and their Liberian counterparts from the Confucius Institute at the University of Liberia.