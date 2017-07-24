24 July 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Dr. Dougbeh Nyan Wins 2017 African Innovation Special Prize Award

Tagged:

Related Topics

Liberian scientist and medical doctor Dougbeh Chris Nyan has won the prestigious Innovation Prize for Africa Award for Social Impact, according to a press release. Dr. Nyan won the award for his invention of a medical test that can detect and identify many infections in less than one hour using one test.

According to experts, 'the Nyan-test' is easy to use and less expensive. It will cut down the long waiting time for test results and will serve remote communities in Africa and the world.

In many African countries, most healthcare facilities in cities and remote areas have limited access to high-tech diagnostic tools, thereby making it difficult to provide services that detect and differentiate infections that show the same symptoms when for example a patient has malaria, typhus, yellow fever, or Ebola.

However, Dr. Nyan's single-test is able to pinpoint the infections or rule out others in less than an hour, making it faster and easier for doctors to give specific treatments at affordable costs.

The African Innovation Prize (IPA), which mirrors the Nobel Prize, is an award organized six years ago by the African Innovation Foundation (AIF), a Swiss-based foundation founded by the philanthropist-entrepreneur Jean-Claude Bastos De Morais. This year (2017), the AIF saw over 2,500 applicants from across the African continent and from which judges selected 10 finalists that met in Accra, Ghana for the final innovation showdown.

Accepting the African Innovation Price Special Award for Social Impact, Dr. Nyan thanked the African Innovation Foundation for recognizing and supporting innovators on the African continent and asked African governments to commit enough financial resources to support African innovators. Dr. Nyan said, "just as African leaders gather to send military forces to solve political conflicts, so too should African governments come together and support African innovators who are fighting a war by using science and technology to improve the health and well-being of Africa and the world."

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, who addressed the award ceremony, has committed one percent of his country's GDP to support science, technology, engineering and math programs in Ghana.

Asked what is next for his project, Dr. Nyan said, "We are looking forward to our field trials and seeking investment partnerships that will lead to the production of our diagnostic test." Dr. Nyan won a prize money of $25,000 for the "Special Social Impact" of his innovation. Two other prize winners were Philippa Makobore of Uganda, who took second place with a $25,000 purse, and Aly El-Shafei of Egypt, who won the grand prize of $100,000.

The other seven finalists each get a $5,000 participation voucher. Aly El-Shafei developed the "Smart Electro-Mechanical Actuator Journal Integrated Bearing" which improves the efficiency of energy generating turbines and can reduce the costs of generating energy in Africa. Philippa Makobore's invention is the "Electronically Controlled Gravity Feed Infusion Set" which delivers infusion in pediatric patients with high accuracy.

In closing comments, Dr. Nyan said, "I would like to congratulate my fellow innovators and contestants as from a pan-Africanist and humanitarian perspective, I see that Africa and the world are the winners."

Liberia

Weah Storms Buchanan

Despite claims and counter claims that the Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Senator George… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.