Gambia: Santos Utd Make Astonishing Come Back in Gunjur Nawetan Qualifiers

Santos United FC has made an astonishing come back in the Gunjur Nawettan qualifiers after their resounding 2-0 win over Solar Enterprise FC at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field on Friday.

The Gunjur-based outfit were suspended by Gunjur Sports Committee following their misconduct after their 2-1 defeat to Red Star Family FC in the 2015 Gunjur Knockout quarterfinal.

Santos United FC dominated ball possession and created some goal-scoring opportunities.

Santos United FC opened the score through striker Mbaye Touray in the 16th minute of the game from Ebrima Janneh's brilliant effort to fire the opener for the Gunjur-based outfit.

Striker Ebrima Janneh sealed victory for Santos United FC in the 24th minute of the game from midfielder Bakary B. Touray alias Carrick excellent pass to send his side to the second round of the qualifiers.

Elsewhere, Freetown United FC defeated Smiling Coast Real Estate FC on penalties following their goalless draw in the regulation time played on Saturday.