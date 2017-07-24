Gambia: Vision Real Estate Company FC Clinch Sukuta Super Cup Title

Vision Real Estate Company Limited FC on Saturday beat Mama Land FC 7-6 on penalties, after their goalless draw in the regulation time in the final played at the Dembadou Mini Stadium to lift the 2017 Sukuta Super Cup title.

Both sides made an excellent start to the game and created few goal-scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize on their limited chances thus the game ended goalless.

This pushed the game into a penalty shootout, which ended 7-6 in favour of Vision Real Estate Company Limited FC.

As champions, Vision Real Estate Company Limited got decorated with a giant trophy and cash prize of D8,000, whilst Mama Land FC received D6,000 as runners-up.

The Super Cup marked the curtain raiser of the 2017 Sukuta nawettan season.