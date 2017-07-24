24 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Former Wapp Coordinator Discharged, After 4 Years in Legal Battle

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdoulie Nyockeh

The former coordinator of the West African Agricultural Productivity Programme (WAAPP), a World Bank-funded project, Sheikh Tijan Sosseh, has finally been discharged after four years of legal battle at the High Court in Banjul.

His discharge followed a Nolle prosequi filed by the Hon. Attorney General on 21 June 2017, for the discontinuation of the criminal process against the accused person, Sheikh Tijan Sosseh.

He was accordingly discharged on 20 July 2017 by Justice Wadda Cisse of the Banjul High Court.

It would be recalled that Sheikh Tijan Sosseh was charged with three counts under the economic crime specified offences Act and under the criminal code.

Gambia

Police React to 'False Information' On Sacking of 1st Class Constable

It has come to the notice of the Office of the Inspector General of Police that some people are posting information in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.